The Villages, FL

DeLuna offers games and butterfly garden

By Donovan Conaway, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Villages Daily Sun

Nature lovers enjoy area's parks, pathways and trails

A bald eagle soaring overhead, a river otter frolicking around and an alligator stealthily gliding along. All of that can be found in National Geographic, but it also can be seen with regularity right here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Villages is home to 32 parks, trails and pathways,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A dream for dogs

Man's best friend feels right at home in The Villages thanks to the community having the most dog parks per capita in Florida. The Villages opened its seventh dog park in January at Homestead Recreation Center in the villages of Citrus Grove and Newell, with two more announced and in the works. This growing trend of providing for furry friends puts The Villages ahead of most other cities, with more dog parks than St. Petersburg and Jacksonville (six), and Orlando (three).
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Cooking classes a big hit for local residents

Tuesday is Maurice Bichette’s favorite day of the week. On Tuesdays, the executive chef at The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club leads cooking classes at the restaurant. He teaches attendees how to make a three-course meal, including a salad, dessert and entree. Bichette has led the classes for three years. “I enjoy my job,” he said. “I’ve been doing it 22 years. ... For me, my day of utter relaxation and enjoyment is coming into this class and getting to interact with new people, hearing the experiences they’ve had with food.” The Legacy Restaurant isn’t the only business in The Villages that offers classes. Redsauce and The Ancient Olive also have classes available on wine pairings, salads and more.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Thousands of dogs competed for best in show at the World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of dogs were at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala for the Citrus County Kennel Club dog show. All breeds including English Bulldogs, Fox Terriers and Irish Wolfhounds competed against each other during the three-day event. Professional to junior handlers showed off their furry friends...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Pools seeking employees as activity picks up

Pools can be a popular place for those seeking refreshment from the summer heat, but this year there are some extra challenges. Gardenia Park Pool in Fruitland Park and the H.O. Dabney Leesburg Aquatic Center are no exception, as both pools provide summer fun and community engagement. After unexpected delays...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
point2homes.com

846 KLINE STREET, The Villages, Sumter County, FL, 32162

LOCATION/BOND PAID/GOLF CART GARAGE/ 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM Gardenia Floor Plan in The Village of Virginia Trace! Large CORNER LOT with GOLF CART GARAGE. Illuminated by 5 SOLAR TUBES spread across the home! Features an EXTENDED LANAI with built-in WET BAR and Chattahoochee River Rock flooring. Stacked-stone PATIO WITH GAZEBO extends from Lanai. 6” CROWN MOULDING and Window SHUTTERS Throughout! ROOF 2020, TANKLESS HOT WATER HEATER 2019. GAS-LOG FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. The spacious kitchen boasts upgraded STAINLESS appliances, GRANITE countertops and backsplash, and PULL-OUTS in cabinetry for ease of access. WAINSCOTING in kitchen. Split floor plan with POCKET DOOR to Guest Suite, great for privacy when hosting or working in home office! Built-in MURPHY BED and LARGE WINDOW in office/study. Guest bathroom equipped with tub/shower combo and SOLAR TUBE! The owner’s suite features SLIDING GLASS DOORS for additional LANAI ACCESS, DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS, Corian Counters with DOUBLE VANITY, and a GLASS DOOR Shower. Other Features Include Whole-house Water Filtration System, Built-in cabinetry and UTILITY SINK in the Garage, ATTIC with pull-down stairs, Lightning Protection System, and much more. This home could be the next chapter in YOUR story.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep

It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II flying ace can play dive bomber over our homes on a regular basis. Some people are ill, some work night shifts,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Adoption event for homeless Chihuahuas set at PetSmart in Lady Lake

A Chihuahua adoption event has been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by Quality of Life Rehab and Rescue Inc., which be bringing 16 Chihuahuas looking for adoption. “These Chihuahuas are a result of an eviction case. Their owner was...
LADY LAKE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Model train show pulls into Savannah

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights an Ocala family business of more than 60 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family business is going on more than 60 years of serving the state from its headquarters in Ocala. In this week’s weekly buzz, we’ll tell you why Florida Metal Building Services continues to stay true to its Marion County roots. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
OCALA, FL
westorlandonews.com

How Sweaty is Orlando? Sweatiest City in America Named

For many people around the country, summer means not just heat but worse — sweat. And since the matchmaking experts at MyDatingAdviser.com love the heat, they have compiled a ranking of the sweatiest cities in America by comparing the 200 largest metro areas. Not all hot places are created...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Colorful Pleasures’ art exhibit opening at Ocala International Airport

A new exhibit by artist Christine Dozier will soon be on display at the Ocala International Airport. The exhibit, titled ‘Colorful Pleasures,’ will arrive at the airport (1770 SW 60th Avenue, Suite 600) on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and it will remain on display through Tuesday, January 17, 2023. There is no cost to view the exhibit and it is open to the public.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC. If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Churning out champions on Florida's horse farms

Amid scenic pastureland 20 minutes north of Ocala sits a small farm called Magic Oaks. It's the birthplace of Medina Spirit, the star-crossed colt who hit the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Only a few miles away you'll find the McKethan Brothers Training Center. That's where American...
FLORIDA STATE

