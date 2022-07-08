Kansas City area health code violations: El Pulgarcito, Unforked, Red Lobster, more

Here are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ El Pulgarcito, 5921 Merriam Drive, Merriam, had 10 priority violations during a June 30 routine inspection.

▪ Sheridan’s Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, had nine priority violations during a June 30 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ New China Town, 6854 Johnson Drive, Mission, had eight priority violations during a June 30 routine inspection.

▪ Patron Pollo N Beef, 11019 W. 75th St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a July 6 first operational inspection after licensing.

▪ Red Lobster, 10700 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a June 29 routine inspection.

▪ Painted Hills Golf Club, 7101 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a June 29 routine inspection.

▪ Pump and Krunch, 17505 S. Waverly Road, Gardner, had seven priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results