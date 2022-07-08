ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City area health code violations: El Pulgarcito, Unforked, Red Lobster, more

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Here are Kansas area restaurants with seven or more priority health code violations.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

El Pulgarcito, 5921 Merriam Drive, Merriam, had 10 priority violations during a June 30 routine inspection.

Sheridan’s Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood, had nine priority violations during a June 30 first operational inspection after licensing.

New China Town, 6854 Johnson Drive, Mission, had eight priority violations during a June 30 routine inspection.

▪ Patron Pollo N Beef, 11019 W. 75th St., Shawnee, had eight priority violations during a July 6 first operational inspection after licensing.

Red Lobster, 10700 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a June 29 routine inspection.

Painted Hills Golf Club, 7101 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas, had seven priority violations during a June 29 routine inspection.

Pump and Krunch, 17505 S. Waverly Road, Gardner, had seven priority violations during a July 1 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results

showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence resident has made a $10 million commitment to the Lawrence Memorial Health Foundation. Dana Anderson, a Kansas native and University of Kansas graduate, has promised half of the amount be given as a gift to be paid over the next several years to support the hospital’s strategic priorities. The other half will be included in an endowed fund for the same purpose.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

New VA clinic in KCK opens its doors for service

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- The Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas officials opened its new doors at their new clinic in Kansas City, Kansas outside legends shopping area. This outpatient clinic offers primary care, mental health services, as well physical therapy, chiropractic care and telehealth services. VA Eastern Kansas Rudy...
KANSAS CITY, KS
