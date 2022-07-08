ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again

By Bethesda Beat staff
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again. Montgomery County’s Ride On bus system will soon go back to charging riders after suspending all fares during the coronavirus pandemic. Riding the bus system will continue to be free of charge through July. Beginning Aug....

bethesdamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County polls offer insight on county executive race

Montgomery County polls offer insight on county executive race. Three new public opinion polls offer very contradictory glimpses into the race for Montgomery’s county executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich is the only large-county executive in Maryland to face a tough primary this cycle. He is being challenged by a wealthy...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

King Farm group fights to keep community garden in Rockville’s Farmstead Park

Kate Gould described the King Farm Community Garden in Rockville’s Farmstead Park as a “happy place” for residents who use its 39 plots for gardening. Over the years, hundreds of members of the community garden have shared their produce with the community and donated food to the Gaithersburg nonprofit Manna Food Center. It’s a way for neighbors to strengthen their relationships with each other, according to Gould, who serves as president of the garden group.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Forest Glen, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Silver Spring, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County will have a new sheriff by the end of the year

Editor’s note: With early voting running through July 14, Bethesda Beat will be publishing election wrap-ups of the races for Montgomery County offices and the General Assembly. Today we focus on the Montgomery County sheriff’s race. Come December, there will be a new sheriff in town … or...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Heavy rainfall, fallen trees cause traffic delays, flooding in Montgomery County

Parts of Montgomery County, mostly in the southern portion around the Capital Beltway, saw flooding and traffic delays on Saturday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted about the impact of the storm, which began Friday night and stretched into Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, as much as two and a half inches fell by early Saturday, concentrated in the Bethesda and Silver Spring area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County reports low turnout for early voting

The first two days of early voting in Montgomery County for the July 19 primary have featured low turnout, with many polling locations reporting no lines or wait times. Early voting began Thursday, with 2,462 people turning out on the first day, according to a tally from the Montgomery County Board of Elections. That compares to 4,290 county residents who voted early on the first day in the 2018 primary election cycle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#A Hard Day#Lsb Nbc4#Red Line Metro#Strathmore#Wtop
bethesdamagazine.com

Two killed, another injured in two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

Two people were killed and another was injured Sunday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill, Montgomery County police said. Police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and May Street around 7:45 p.m. for the report of a crash involving two vehicles, police said in a press release.
ASPEN HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bethesdamagazine.com

Sunday morning fire at Bethesda Catholic church was second one set at local churches, authorities say

The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service is investigating fires set at two Bethesda churches over the weekend, according to authorities. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, fire and rescue crews were called to North Bethesda United Methodist Church at 10100 Old Georgetown Road, where they quickly extinguished a small fire, Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a recorded message released at noon Sunday.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Three minors charged in connection with carjacking in Rockville

Three minors have been charged in connection with a Rockville carjacking Thursday after Montgomery County police say they left a school for students with special needs without permission. Officers responded to a call for a carjacking in the 14800 block of Physicians Lane around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a...
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Silver Spring man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her. According to charging documents in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Anthony Medrano-Furcal, 22, refused to let his ex-girlfriend out of his vehicle Wednesday after they had an argument. The couple had arranged to meet to discuss the status of their relationship. They talked in Medrano-Furcal’s vehicle on Hardy Avenue, and as the victim was getting out, she dropped her phone on the floorboards, court documents say. Medrano-Furcal allegedly grabbed it and refused to give it back, and then drove off with the victim in the car. He would not stop to let her out of the car, despite her asking several times, court documents say.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy