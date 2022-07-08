Montgomery County Ride On buses to collect fares again

A Silver Spring man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her. According to charging documents in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Anthony Medrano-Furcal, 22, refused to let his ex-girlfriend out of his vehicle Wednesday after they had an argument. The couple had arranged to meet to discuss the status of their relationship. They talked in Medrano-Furcal’s vehicle on Hardy Avenue, and as the victim was getting out, she dropped her phone on the floorboards, court documents say. Medrano-Furcal allegedly grabbed it and refused to give it back, and then drove off with the victim in the car. He would not stop to let her out of the car, despite her asking several times, court documents say.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO