Man dies after gun violence at Cordova apartments, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A man is dead after gun violence at a Cordova apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Carriage Court inside the View at Shelby Farms.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, we saw crime scene tape and medical gloves lying near a pool of blood.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed the victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police later said he died at the hospital.

The apartment complex has experienced other shootings and homicides in the past.

This time the violence unfolded near resident Robert Johnson’s front door.

Johnson spoke with FOX13 about a murder-suicide that happened at the property in March of last year.

Another resident, Jacob Mote, said he arrived to the complex around midnight.

‘It could have easily been me,” he said. “It’s scary, makes you not want to leave your house. It makes you honestly want to move. It’s really just frightening.”

Mote said management has a security guard that rides around at night, but he doesn’t think that’s enough to keep the place safe.

“I’m about to move and buy a house, but I got another year and I’m done with it over here as far as apartment living,” he said.

No suspect information has been released in the victim’s killing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Queen Mom
3d ago

People moved to Cordova in hopes of escaping violence. Unfortunately that area is in the news just as much as South Memphis due to murders. Let us pray for safety all over the land.

Phil Smith
3d ago

when are people going to realize you can't run to no parts of town to escape gun violence, you can't control what your neighbors do in their homes and most of these crimes are committed by people that know each other. That you can't control

