New Tales From the Borderlands has been rated in Korea

By Hirun Cryer
 3 days ago

New Tales From the Borderlands has been rated in Korea.

As spotted earlier today on July 8 by Gematsu, New Tales From the Borderlands has been officially rated in Korea. This would seem to indicate a reveal, and potentially a release date for the new revival of the old Telltale narrative series, isn't too far away.

For example, last month, Ubisoft's long-awaited Skull and Bones was rated by multiple agencies around the world. Then, just yesterday on July 7, Ubisoft finally revealed a November Skull & Bones release date for the long-awaited pirate game. In all, that's less than two weeks between being rated and a release date reveal.

We could be in for a similar situation with New Tales From the Borderlands. As Gematsu rightly points out in the tweets above, Gearbox did originally schedule the new game for a Summer 2022 reveal, and what's more, the company also highlighted a 2022 release date for the new game .

Considering that was announced just a few months ago in April, it's unlikely New Tales From the Borderlands has slipped out of a 2022 launch. In other words, keep an eye out for a full reveal for Tales From the Borderlands within the next few weeks.

If you're unfamiliar with Tales From the Borderlands, it's an excellent 2014 narrative-driven series, which rolled out in an episodic format and brought an entirely new perspective to Gearbox's action-packed series. This time though, Gearbox is taking charge of development with New Tales From the Borderlands, so we'll have to see if any of the beloved characters from the 2014 series end up returning.

Check out our new games 2022 guide for a full slate of all the other titles scheduled to launch throughout the remainder of the year.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

