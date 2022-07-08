Wilmington’s 2 boys & girls clubs to talk merging. How you can have a say.

Brigade Boys & Girls Club and Community Boys & Girls Club's board of directors will hold two town hall style meetings to discuss the probability of unifying the two into one under the Boys & Girls Clubs of America umbrella.

Key leaders and volunteers from both clubs will hold informational discussions 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Wilmington. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, July 13 at the Community Boys & Girls Club, 910 Nixon St. The second gathering will be Thursday, July 14 at Brigade Boys & Girls Club, 2759 Vance St. Club parents, supporters, alumni and members of the community are invited to attend.

The clubs have a long-standing tradition of serving youth in New Hanover County.

No preregistration is required. “We just want people to come, learn and share,” said Angie Hill, chief executive officer for both clubs, wrote in a news release. “We want to hear from the community as we consider taking this next step in our region.”