ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington’s 2 boys & girls clubs to talk merging. How you can have a say.

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkS0L_0gYjpmv900

Brigade Boys & Girls Club and Community Boys & Girls Club's board of directors will hold two town hall style meetings to discuss the probability of unifying the two into one under the Boys & Girls Clubs of America umbrella.

Key leaders and volunteers from both clubs will hold informational discussions 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Wilmington. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, July 13 at the Community Boys & Girls Club, 910 Nixon St. The second gathering will be Thursday, July 14 at Brigade Boys & Girls Club, 2759 Vance St. Club parents, supporters, alumni and members of the community are invited to attend.

The clubs have a long-standing tradition of serving youth in New Hanover County.

No preregistration is required. “We just want people to come, learn and share,” said Angie Hill, chief executive officer for both clubs, wrote in a news release. “We want to hear from the community as we consider taking this next step in our region.”

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

LifePoint Church helps “Feed the Hunger” pack more than 20,000 meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All hands were on deck Sunday at all four LifePoint Church locations across Southeastern North Carolina. After Sunday service ended around noon, volunteers stuck around and rolled up their sleeves to help pack more than 20,000 meals for Feed the Hunger, a North Carolina-based organization. Their goal has been the same since 1968 when they were founded: Feed and educate children around the world.
CHARITIES
WNCT

Cape Carteret hosting second annual Watermelon Festival

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – The Second Annual Watermelon Festival is making another splash. For melon lovers along the coast, the town of Cape Carteret is hosting its second annual Watermelon Festival this weekend. There will be 60 vendors, 14 food trucks, and two bands playing music throughout the afternoon. Let’s Go Out! Festivals and […]
CAPE CARTERET, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
whqr.org

CFR: Trash talk, NHRMC rumblings, and school safety

Thanks for tuning in this week. Deep Dive: The results of a $10 million anti-violence study in New Hanover County Schools are missing – UNCW Professor Dr. Carrie Clements: “And everybody wants to base it [mass shootings] on mental health. All the data are clear that mental health patients are far more likely to be the victims of violence than the perpetrators of violence. People can do horrific things without having mental health problems, right? And that's why mental health is so stigmatized.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Glitch in Wilmington Housing Authority system sends displaced residents scrambling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of upset residents gathered outside of Wilmington Housing Authority’s headquarters on Friday, June 8, around 3:30 p.m.. A morning of stress-turned frustration hit hundreds of those residents when they saw their normal weekly deposit from WHA was nowhere to be found. Why did this happen? According to WHA CEO Tyrone Garrett, there was a glitch in their system early Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Health department performs 25 inspections in June

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department in June conducted a total of 25 inspections of locations that deal with food service. The results of those inspections — including date, business, location and score — follow. No specific violations are listed. Food establishments. — June 3: Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach local wins prestigious surfing award

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A professional surfer from Wrightsville Beach was awarded a prestigious surfing award last night that every big-wave surfer dreams of winning. Mason Barnes, a Wrightsville Beach native, received a call yesterday that was a big milestone in his career. He was congratulated as the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Board Of Directors#Volunteers#Brigade Boys Girls Club#Vance St Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
webcenterfairbanks.com

Girl, 8, targeted by child predator on Roblox, mom says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Roblox is a popular game among the younger generation, but many people have had problems with their children running into inappropriate content while using the app. According to WECT, an 8-year-old girl in North Carolina was targeted by an online predator. They asked for...
WILMINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of Shallotte man killed in crash seek answers

SHALOTTE, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte family looking for answers after their loved one was killed in a pursuit involving law enforcement that ended in a crash in Brunswick County. Becky Lasalle is the mother of the man who was killed in the rollover accident. “I really don’t know...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Multiple agencies attempt to rescue potential drowning victim at North Topsail beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are working to save a potential drowning victim on the northern end of the North Topsail beach. Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reports non-licensed attorney received thousands of dollars from several victims

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports concerning Jon James from Murrells Inlet, SC, representing himself as an attorney in Brunswick County as well as other counties in North and South Carolina. According to police, an investigation revealed 35-year-old...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Star News

Star News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy