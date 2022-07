Pro Bowl stud wideout of the Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen is already universally known as a great football player. I guess we can add Golf to that list. He and many other current and retired athletes are competing this weekend at the annual American Century Classic in Lake Tahoe, California. Thielen had a great weekend finishing as the top NFL player, and overall tied for fourth place with Annika Sorenstam. Who knew this guy was good at golf? After doing a little digging, I guess he has a little history with the game of golf.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO