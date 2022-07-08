ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Gallo 'Aware' of Possibility He Could Be Traded Before Deadline

By Max Goodman
BOSTON — With the way he's struggled since being acquired by the Yankees last summer, Joey Gallo's future with New York is uncertain.

For one, he's in the final year of his current contract, set to hit free agency this offseason.

He might not make it that far, though.

If the Yankees can find a way to replace him and bring in a reliable corner outfielder, or simply get rid of him in a form of addition by subtraction, Gallo could be on his way out before the trade deadline next month.

Unsurprisingly, the outfielder knows that there's an above-zero chance he could be dealt, as much as he wants to stick around.

"I’m aware of that possibility," Gallo told Dan Martin of the New York Post during New York's two-game series in Pittsburgh. “I’ve been in the league a while and I understand if you’re not performing, things can change quick. For me, I don’t see myself being anywhere else. I think we have a great team here with great chemistry. We’ve got the best record in baseball and I don’t envision myself anywhere else. I want to be here.”

Although Gallo homered and had a productive evening in New York's 16-0 win over the Pirates on Wednesday, his numbers on the season are still ugly in 2022. Factoring in a hitless performance in Boston on Thursday, the 28-year-old is hitting .165/.286/.335 over 68 games with 10 home runs, 19 RBI and 28 runs scored. He's struck out 92 times in 200 at-bats—his 39.6 strikeout percentage and 41.2 whiff percentage are in the bottom 1% of Major League Baseball this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rwVX_0gYjpFzI00

Gallo does hit the ball hard when he makes contact, he has a Gold Glove track record in the outfield and he's among the best in the sport at working walks (his 13.9 walk rate is in the league's 97th percentile), but the day-to-day results simply aren't cutting it.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Gallo's teammates have stood by the struggling slugger all year, focusing on his flashes of greatness and rooting for him to succeed during his darkest stretches.

Hal Steinbrenner took a similar stance this week as well, speaking to reporters on a Zoom call on Wednesday.

“He’s got the support of all of us, including his teammates,” Steinbrenner told reporters. “It’s been difficult for him, there’s no doubt about it. But there’s a lot of bball to be had this season. We’re gonna see. I still expect great things out of him.”

Wednesday's performance in Pittsburgh is a glimpse of Gallo's potential. He crushed a no-doubter, has light-tower power and worked two walks. He also struck out twice, though, his 25th game of the year with multiple strikeouts.

