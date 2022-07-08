ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic restrictions in place for Enfield 4th of July Celebration

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 3 days ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Friday is the beginning of Enfield’s Fourth of July celebration, and to help the flow of traffic during the event, Enfield Police are informing the public of traffic restrictions that will be put in place.

From Wednesday through Monday, the following roadways will be marked with “No Parking” signs on one side of the roadways:

  • Alden Avenue
  • High Street
  • Summers Street
  • Lincoln Street
  • Enfield Avenue
  • Park Avenue
  • North Main Street
  • D’Anunzio Avenue
  • Belmont Avenue

Enfield Police will be enforcing the no parking signs and vehicles that violate it may be towed. Neighbors in the past have complained of too much congestion on these roads and police hope this will keep them open in case of an emergency.

Enfield Traffic Map

Road Race and Parade Road Closures

On Saturday morning, Route 5 will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9:55 a.m. between South Road and Belmont/Alden Avenue in preparations for the road race. If you are attending the parade, you are asked to arrive before 10:00 a.m. to avoid any road closures.

Several other roads will also be closed at 9:55 a.m.:

  • Pearl Street/North Main Street will be closed to traffic between Elm Street and Green Valley Drive.
  • Traffic will not be allowed off Route 190 to either Pearl Street or the Route 5 ramps.
  • Elm Street will be closed between Summer Street and Route 5, except for local traffic.
  • South Road will be closed to westbound traffic beginning at 10:00 a.m. between Phoenix Avenue and Route 5. Route 5 will also be closed between Post Office Road and South Road.

Roads will begin to reopen once the road race has passed. However, some roads will be closed again at 10:45 a.m. in preparations for the parade:

  • Route 5 will be closed between Belmont/Alden Avenue and Post Office Road.
  • Elm Street will be closed to Summer Street and Route 5, except for local traffic.
  • Route 190 access ramp to Route 5 will be closed.
  • All roads will be reopened once the parade is complete.

Fireworks Road Closures

Beginning at 9:15 p.m. Sunday night, several roads will be closed for the fireworks:

  • Route 5 will be closed between Enfield Avenue and Park Street.
  • Elm Street will be closed between I-91 North and Route 5
  • Local traffic will only be allowed in the following areas:
  • Northbound on Route 5 between Frew Terrance and Enfield Avenue
  • Southbound on Route 5 between Brainard Road and Enfield Avenue
  • Westbound on Elm Street between I-91 North and Summer Street

All roads will be reopened after the fireworks except for traffic heading westbound on Elm Street, which will continue to be rerouted onto I-91 North.

Timeline for Enfield’s Fourth of July Celebration

It is estimated that there will be crowds of over 60,000 people throughout the entirety of the weekend. The fireworks will help pull in guests as this fireworks show is ranked number one in the state by Readers Digest in 2019.

Admission and all events are free. Free parking and shuttle transportation will be available from the Enfield Mall and Enfield Town Green. As follows is a schedule of the celebration’s events:

FRIDAY, JULY 8th

  • 5:00 p.m. Taste of Enfield Opens
  • 5:00 p.m. Teen Zone – DJ, Fun Games, Volleyball, Video Game Trailer, Photo Station, & Painting Event (5:00 – 7:00 p.m.)
  • 7:00 p.m. ‘Jaws of Life’ Extrication by NTFD & SPFD – Upper Parking Lot
  • 7:00 p.m. Johnny Six-Gun in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 9:00 p.m. Trailer Trash in Concert from the Main Stage

SATURDAY, JULY 9th

  • 10:00 a.m. Independence Day 5K through Thompsonville and Along Rt. 5
  • 11:00 a.m. 2022 Independence Day Parade – “Celebrating the American Spirit”
  • 11:15 a.m. Road Races Award’s Ceremony at Route 5 Parade Reviewing Stand
  • 1:00 p.m. Firecracker 1K Kid’s Road Race – Start/Finish Line on North Main Street
  • 1:00 p.m. Enfield High School Cheerleaders Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 1:00 p.m. Children’s Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest begins along the sidewalks of North Main Street and runs to 4:00 p.m.
  • 1:00 p.m. Knucklehead in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 2:00 p.m. King Kuel in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 2:30 p.m. Integrity Martial Arts Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 3:00 p.m. Beyond Purple in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 3:00 p.m. High School Boy’s “Three on Three” Basketball Tournament – Basketball Court
  • 3:00 p.m. Trick Dynamix Martial Arts Acrobatics Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 3:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contests at the Corporate Grove Picnic Area
  • 4:15 p.m. Last Child in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 5:00 p.m. Teen Zone – Bungee Run, 2022 Enfield’s Got Talent (5:00 p.m.), & 2022 Battle of the Bands (7:30 p.m.)
  • 5:30 p.m. Back in Black in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 7:00 p.m. Autograph in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 8:30 p.m. Vixen in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 10:00 p.m. Slaughter in Concert from the Main Stage

SUNDAY, JULY 10th

  • 10:00 a.m. Mopars in Motion Car Show (runs to 2:00 p.m.)
  • 10:00 a.m. “Three on Three” Enfield Soccer Tournament by Enfield Soccer Club (runs to 2:00 p.m.)
  • 11:00 a.m. Enfield Clergy Group “A Community Worship Service” from the Main Stage
  • 12:00 p.m. Enfield High School Cheerleaders Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 12:30 p.m. Enfield Police Department K-9 Demonstration on the Town Green
  • 1:00 p.m. Villari’s Self Defense Studio Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 2:00 p.m. Junior High “Three on Three” Basketball Tournament – Basketball Court
  • 2:00 p.m. Trick Dynamix Martial Arts Acrobatics Demonstration at the Higgins Lawn
  • 2:00 p.m. Winner of 2022 Battle of the Bands in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 3:00 p.m. Cold Train in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 3:00 p.m. Wine Tasting Event at the Beer Garden
  • 4:30 p.m. Last Licks in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 6:00 p.m. RTM Reunion in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 7:00 p.m. Presentation of the 2022 Patriot’s Award from the Main Stage
  • 7:30 p.m. The Michael Allman Band in Concert from the Main Stage
  • 9:45 p.m. Fireworks Spectacular by Zambelli Fireworks International

Taste of Enfield opens at 5:00 p.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. Saturday & Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

WWLP

