ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Why Android needs more RAM than iOS

By Taylor Kerns
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My Pixel 6 Pro has more RAM than my desktop computer. That computer is hardly a pro-level rig—my job is mostly typing—but the point stands: high-end Android phones have a lot of memory. It's not unusual to see 12GB on current Android phones like the Pixel 6 Pro and the highest...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

The four best Android phones in 2022

Android was designed to give people more choices. With Android, you can choose your carrier, phone, and even the applications that run on your device. Android is also built to be open—so you can take advantage of the latest innovations and features from anywhere. The Android operating system has taken over the smartphone market by storm.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#Ram
Android Central

LG remembers its phones with the LG V50 ThinQ Android 12 update

The LG V50 ThinQ receives one final software update via Android 12. The update sees improvements to the phones privacy options for its camera, microphone, and location. This new update brings new functions for the phone to remove permissions and free up space. LG bowed out of the smartphone game...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo's Legion 7, 7i Laptops Get Analog WASD Keys

The company behind the “Force Enabled” keys is called Peratech. Lenovo launched its latest Legion 7i and 7 (opens in new tab) gaming laptops in May, and they feature all the modern laptop gaming goodness you might expect from premium 16-inch designs in 2022. However, a keyboard innovation that will make a big difference to gamers wasn’t really put in the spotlight – the inclusion of full-analog keys behind the WASD array.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

This upcoming e-scooter can be charged like your favorite Android phone

Straight out of Estonia, tech start-up Äike is previewing its upcoming electric scooter that has a focus on durability and environmental friendliness. The Äike T is currently available for pre-order (opens in new tab) with a fully refundable €69 (around $70) reservation fee, although at the time of this writing, we saw the price sitting at a discounted €58. The final price starts at €999 (a little over $1,000) and will go up depending on if you add insurance or change the color. Shipping begins in November 2022, but you better act fast because there will only be 500 pre-orders.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google straight-up ruined its brand new YouTube experience for older Chromecasts

Last year, Google rolled out an updated app-like experience for YouTube on Chromecast. Unfortunately for everyone that owns one, Google has broken the ability for this app to sign in to your Google account. This means you can’t see your personalized recommendations in it or browse things like your playlists or categories, and if you use the fancy new app experience to select videos, you’ll be forced to watch ads even if you pay Google a subscription to remove them. In short, the new YouTube app on an older Chromecast is now a substandard experience, and Google’s even telling customers who complain that the change was “intentional.”
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Google Chrome's password manager will get biometric authentication on desktop soon

Lately, Google has been paying plenty of attention to Chrome's password manager tool. While many still prefer to use a dedicated password manager solution, like Lastpass or Bitwarden, Chrome's built-in solution has improved a lot lately. It recently got a more streamlined UI and started allowing users to put a shortcut on their home screen. If new developments are anything to go by, it looks like Chrome's password manager on your PC might be getting biometric authentication capabilities down the road.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Should You Buy a High-End Tablet on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Short answer: Yes, if you're fine with a deal on an older tablet and you aren't picky about particular storage configurations, Prime Day could be a good time to buy. However, you might be best off waiting to see what new models get released later this year.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Microsoft's Android subsystem for Windows 11 gets much needed networking improvements

The announcement of Windows 11 last year took many of us by surprise. Microsoft had previously claimed Windows 10 would be the final major version, but as it turns out, it wasn't. Equally surprising, though, was the fact that it came with support for Android apps. The Windows Subsystem for Android allows Windows 11 users to run Android apps and games on their computers. It also serves as the perfect complement to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, bringing Microsoft's legendary OS to a whole new level. The Redmond-based tech giant is now rolling out an update to its Android component, this time focusing on its networking capabilities first and foremost.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

WhatsApp wildly expands emoji reactions, leaving Telegram in the dust

WhatsApp has been on a roll lately in adding new features. Over the last few months, the messaging service has gained features like message reactions, the ability to share files up to 2GB, support for groups with up to 512 members, and new Communities. It is also testing a plethora of improvements that are currently under development, including multi-device 2.0 with companion mode support. Message reactions have been a welcome addition, as they allow you to express yourself better and help keep unwanted messages in check. Two months after the feature first debuted, WhatsApp is further improving it by letting you use any emoji to react to a message.
INTERNET
Engadget

Google's Pixel 6 Pro is $200 off in early Prime Day deal

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow, but we're already seeing outstanding deals on...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy