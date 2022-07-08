July 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Suspect In Boat Crash. Lots Of Police News. Commuter Tax Credit. Events!
By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
3 days ago
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frightening scene unfolded in downtown Baltimore last night as a food delivery driver became the victim of an attempted carjacking. Witnesses say the person accused of taking the vehicle was a known squeegee kid in the area. The carjacking unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...
A man was found shot in a parking lot of Briggs Chaney Marketplace in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Montgomery County police said they responded at about 5:20 p.m. to the lot in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive after the report of a shooting. Officers found the...
Speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors in a crash that killed an 18-year-old Maryland man over the weekend. Jamari Duckett, of Great Mills, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when he was rear-ended by 27-year-old Mark Mazza at Willows Road and Abberly Crest Lane Saturday, July 9 around 3:35 a.m., the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.
BALTIMORE, MD – A middle-aged couple is dead today after being victims of a violent assault in northeast Baltimore and police believe it is an isolated incident. Their killer remains at-large as a police investigation continues. Details are minimal regarding the double homicide. Here’s what police have said so...
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday, July 10, at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and May St. in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCPD, at approximately 7:44 p.m., MCP officers responded to the location for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. As a result of the collision, two adult occupants in one of the vehicles sustained life threatening injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Montgomery County Police have released the following information regarding a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 10, on the 13800 block of Outlet Dr, which is location of the Briggs Chaney MarketPlace. “At approximately 5:20 p.m., MCP officers responded to the parking lot in the 13800 block of Outlet Dr. for...
The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that occurred over this past weekend. On July 9, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Reece Road and Pioneer Drive in Severn. A 22-year-old male victim and a 40-year-old male victim were located on Pioneer Drive near Severn Orchard Court suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were standing in front of the Orchard Food Mart at 1159 Reece Road when they were shot at by two unknown male suspects. The suspects fled in a white sedan. Officers located numerous shell casings at the scene. A bag of suspected “crack” cocaine was recovered from one of the victims. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
A fast-thinking firefighter sprung into action to help a family whose house was on fire early Sunday, July 10 in Maryland. The Montgomery County firefighter was passing by the home at 100 block Winnie Place in Gaithersburg, when he apparently noticed the commotion. Residents used a fire extinguisher, but the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Early on Sunday morning, a man and woman were killed in a shooting in Parkville, Baltimore County. At around 4:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 8700 block of Lackawanna Avenue., 21234 in reference to a call for an assault. Once on the scene, officers found...
It’s called a “Grandparent Scam,” and police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are warning senior residents they need to watch out. In at least three incidents that took place between May 31 and June 3, 2022, seniors were contacted by a scammer who falsely claimed to be a child or grandchild that was in jail and needed money to get out, police said in a statement.
Eric Costello, the city councilman whose district includes the corner where last week's squeegee murder took place, is warning that the city will have to walk a fine line to avoid more such incidents in the future. "Two people's lives are completely ruined, one dead, it's beyond words," Costello told...
On July 6 at 9:31 p.m., Arlington officers responded to the 3200 block of 24th Street South for a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and a female victim suffering from grazing wounds. According to police, a large group had been congregating in the area when...
BALTIMORE — A firefighter is injured in an early morning house fire in the Ellwood Park neighborhood. The union that represents firefighters in Baltimore City says a firefighter is in the hospital getting treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Fire crews say one person was inside the home, but got out safely.
Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with his sister’s death. Timothy Edwards, 34, was charged with assault, first- and second- degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Nashanna Belnavis in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville, Maryland. In a statement, the department said...
Worshipers at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish went to church at an alternate location Sunday morning after a fire was set overnight inside the parish, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Authorities are investigating the fire as arson. Around 2 a.m. the morning of July...
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man was killed in a one vehicle crash on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to southbound Route 85 at Route 28 where a Hyundai Sonata left the roadway and struck a tree head on.. The driver identified as William Francis Carter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is doubling the reward for tips that lead investigators to the person who shot and killed 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.
Hogan made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday. He said that the state of Maryland would increase the initial reward of $8,000 to $16,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Reynolds following a confrontation in downtown Baltimore.
The State of Maryland is offering an additional $8,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Timothy Reynolds.
We...
Police identified the 26-year-old Virginia man who they said was shot and killed by officers after throwing a tribal mask at them and then charging at them with a bottle Thursday, July 7. Jasper Aaron Lynch's family friend called police saying he was throwing objects and pacing around a home...
On July 10, 2022, at approximately 11:13pm, officers responded to the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located two victims inside of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Through investigative means officers were able to determine that the victims were standing outside of the residence when they were shot. The suspects responsible for the shooting fled the area in a vehicle and were not located. An adult female was suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen and an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. The female was airlifted to a local trauma center and the male was transported by ground to the same trauma center, both victims were listed as being in stable condition.
Comments / 0