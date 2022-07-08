ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Spotlight PA has launched its first regional news bureau in State College. Meet the team

By Sarah Rafacz
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ajHNa_0gYjog5e00

The middle of the Keystone State doesn’t lack much in the way of natural beauty, charming towns, and fascinating people. This region is home to the darkest skies east of the Mississippi; tons of hiking trails and scenic views; and Penn State University, one of the largest and most influential employers in the commonwealth.

But what it does lack is sufficient independent investigative and public-service journalism, which is why Spotlight PA — together with the Centre Daily Times and other local partners — has been working for more than a year on a historic effort to bolster local news here.

Today, I’m proud to announce the launch of our first regional news bureau — based in State College and reporting on northern and central Pennsylvania. And we’re already out of the gate with a vital, in-depth story about drinking water contamination in Benner Township.

When we set out to build the bureau, we knew our communities needed more reporters on the ground. After all, independent, nonpartisan journalism is essential to the health of our region and our democracy. So we brought together a team with a mix of local experience and outside perspective, varying skill sets, and, most importantly, a commitment to high-quality public-service journalism.

Our team of four journalists will have the time, resources, and mandate to dig deep into the issues of the region — and we can do that because of reader support. Help us take the first step toward a new future for journalism in Pennsylvania and make this first regional bureau a success by becoming a founding donor now at spotlightpa.org/statecollege/donate.

As a special bonus, all founding donor gifts will be doubled up to $200,000 thanks to a generous matching gift from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

When you support our journalism, you’re directly empowering our team of journalists on the ground fighting every day for information and accountability.

Rural affairs reporter Ashad Hajela joins the bureau thanks to Spotlight PA’s first-ever partnership with Report for America (RFA). Ashad covers everyday issues that affect the communities of rural north-central Pennsylvania — including agriculture, climate change, housing, health care, utilities, criminal justice, and education.

Wyatt Massey, an investigative reporter focused on Penn State, previously worked in the Bible Belt as the religion reporter for the Chattanooga Times Free Press through RFA. Wyatt plans to focus on Penn State’s influence on the region and how the university operates internally.

Local accountability reporter Min Xian has covered state and local government, changing communities, and rural issues in central and northern Pennsylvania for the past five years as a reporter with WPSU. For the bureau, Min is focused on issues like how our tax dollars are spent and how our towns are run.

And I’m Sarah Rafacz, bureau editor and a native of Centre County. I’ve worked in local news in State College for the past seven years, most recently as the editor of State College Magazine. (And I started my career on the copy desk at the Centre Daily Times.)

We recognize the important responsibility we have as journalists to shine a light on the issues our region faces and to cover those issues with care and determination through a lens of equity.

Whether you live on a farm or in a village, in a college town or a city, you are entitled to reliable information about your community. Everyone should see their lives, triumphs, and challenges reflected in the news. And everyone deserves to be served by a trustworthy watchdog unafraid to expose wrongdoing by people and institutions with influence.

All of our work is available at no cost to our media partners across the state — led by the Centre Daily Times and others in the north-central Pennsylvania region. Plus, our stories are available at a new website dedicated to the region, spotlightpa.org/statecollege.

Sarah Rafacz is the editor of Spotlight PA’s State College regional bureau.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State College, PA
Government
State College, PA
Education
City
Benner Township, PA
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
Centre County, PA
Education
Times Leader

A good time for Community: bank embraces role in Pa.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is an exciting time for Community Bank N.A. here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The DeWitt, New York-headquartered company is nearing completion of its Pennsylvania “flagship” location in Wilkes-Barre Township near Mohegan Sun Arena. As first reported by the Times...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Town#In The News#Local News#Keystone State#Penn State University#The Centre Daily Times
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania should join a convention of states to stop federal tyranny | Opinion

After 1776 our ancestors stood up to injustice and tyranny and in ways great and small did their duty to win freedom in the revolution and establish freedom with documents like the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. These founders were successful people living in a land that was more prosperous and freer than most countries in the world. Yet they risked their lives and the lives and well-being of their families to do what they clearly saw as their duty.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Nursing graduates waiting to get to work say Pennsylvania is “holding us up”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- “What is the hold-up?” That’s the question many recent nursing graduates are asking in Pennsylvania. Recent nursing students say the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing is dragging its feet on issuing Temporary Practice Permits and authorizing testing and it’s preventing some nurses from starting their careers, in the midst of a nursing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
PennLive.com

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA State Senate votes to remove homosexuality from crimes code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 7, 2022 the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 2125, which will remove “homosexuality” from the list of prohibited sexual acts in Pennsylvania’s Crime Codes. The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk for approval. Rep. Todd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Governor signs new Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $43-billion spending plan into on Friday night. It’s a budget that state lawmakers approved more than a week after the new fiscal year started. Pennsylvania will increase funding for public schools and long-term care facilities. The new budget includes money for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
187
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy