Appoint or elect a Miami Beach commissioner? Doing both is the best approach | Editorial

Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian, who died in June, gets sworn in for his second term in office in 2021. SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

The sudden death of Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian last month has left the City Commission with a dilemma: What’s the best way to fill this empty seat on the seven-member commission, where votes are often razor close.

On this, without Samuelian, they are deadlocked 3-3.

At Friday’s commission meeting, the process begins with choosing the path to fill the vacancy created by a commissioner’s death, the first such incident for the city in 48 years.

In 1974, Miami Beach Mayor Chuck Hall died while in office and was succeeded by Harold Rosen, who was appointed and then elected.

This commission has until July 22 to come up with its plan and then a week more to appoint someone, if it chooses to do so.

According to the city charter, there are two possible scenarios. The City Commission is required to fill the vacancy by appointing a successor or calling an election.

We think the commission should do both, taking a hybrid approach. Samuelian, 58, who was known for his “residents first” governing style and a focus on public safety, first took office in 2017 and was reelected in 2021. At the time of his death, he had more than three years left to his term. No appointee should serve that long.

Mayor Dan Gelber makes a good case for appointing a qualified replacement now, but just for a year, and then holding a full-fledged election for the seat in November 2023, when the city is already scheduled to have several commission races.

Gelber told the Editorial Board that a commission election this year would be too rushed, with qualifying ending early August.

We think that elections are better than appointments, but not all elections are created equal. To hold the election this year would cost the city about $210,000. Plus, a runoff would come with no early-voting period and run into Art Basel week and holiday season, which would almost guarantee super-low turnout. In fact, that’s similar to what happened in 2006, when only 4,103 voters came out for an off-year runoff — in a city of 91,000.

But next year, the election includes the mayor’s race and four other commissioners. We think that’s a better idea.

Of course, plotting and scheming in politics are always at play. Miami Beach is no exception. Samuelian’s open seat is now an opportunity for everyone to garner a vote for their side, their plan, their agenda.

But here’s what’s most important: appointing a replacement who, first, will commit publicly to not seek the job in next year’s election. An appointment confers the power of incumbency come election time, an unfair advantage; and second, naming a replacement, such as a former commissioner, who is ready to go from Day One. Samuelian’s girlfriend, Laura Dominguez, is also said to want the job. Fine. She can run in next year’s election on her merits.

Some commissioners want an election as soon as possible. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez is among them.

“We can’t steal the democratic process from Miami Beach voters because it’s advantageous for a certain group of commissioners to try to appoint “a yes” person. Let the voters decide,” she told the Board.

“Steal” is an overstatement. There is a practical and legal path to fill this untimely vacancy. Beach commissioners should take it.