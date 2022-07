MILL HALL, PA– Chuck Hebing of Ontario, NY made history on Friday night by winning the United Racing Club’s (URC) 360 Sprint Car main event on Friday night. The URC Sprint Cars are celebrating their 75th anniversary, but this was the first time have ever visited Clinton County Speedway. The last 360 Sprint car race was ironically won by Hebing back in 2018 with the Patriot Sprint Tour. Other winners of the night included Logan Hammaker in the 270 Micro Sprints, Johnny Bouse in the Pro Stocks, and Larry Beachel in the 4 Cylinders.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO