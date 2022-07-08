Netflix rolls out spatial audio

Click here to read the full article. A biopic about Amy Winehouse is in the works, helmed by “Nowhere Boy” director Sam Taylor-Johnson. European studio Studiocanal is backing the film, which has been tightly under wraps. Variety understands that a script for the movie has begun circulating and is now in casting stages. The film is believed to be very much a passion project for Taylor-Johnson, who was a close friend of Winehouse’s. Interestingly, sources tell Variety that the project has the support of Mitch Winehouse, the late singer’s father, who was portrayed in a negative light in the Oscar-winning documentary “Amy.” Mitch Winehouse also participated in the 2021 BBC documentary “Reclaiming Amy,” which marked the 10-year anniversary of Amy’s death. The script has been written by Matt Greenhalgh. Studiocanal is producing with Alison Owen and Debra Hayward alongside Tracey Seaward. Winehouse died at 27 of alcohol poisoning in 2011. More to come. More from Variety'Middlesex' Series in Development at Paramount Television Studios (EXCLUSIVE)Toronto Film Review: 'A Million Little Pieces'Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Team on 'Million Little Pieces'Best of VarietyTV's Map of America: 50 Shows for 50 StatesEverything Coming to Netflix in July 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in July 2022

