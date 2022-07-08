ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix rolls out spatial audio

By Roland Hutchinson
 3 days ago
Netflix has announced that it has started to roll out spatial audio, with a new partnership with Sennheiser. The new spatial audio feature will be available in a range of shows to start with including Stranger Things 4 and more. Often, the subtlety of sound goes unnoticed, but it...

GeekyGadgets

