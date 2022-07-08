ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

wjol.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) A consulting firm hired by the city of Joliet is asking the City Council to raise water rates for Joliet customers to continue to fund the city’s effort to bring Lake Michigan to...

www.wjol.com

wjol.com

License Plate Renewal At Bolingbrook’s Library

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) Renewing your license plate shouldn’t be an all-day event—and now it doesn’t have to be. You can renew your Illinois license plate at the Bolingbrook Fountaindale Library. Stop by seven days a week to purchase your vehicle sticker in just minutes.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Will Co. Returns To Medium COVID Community Level

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Will County is back at a Medium COVID-19 Community Level. The county had been in the High level for two weeks until last Thursday. The change is due a drop in coronavirus cases. Cook County has also moved from High to Medium, while Lake and DuPage Counties remain at a High Level.
WILL COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Bridge on Farnsworth over Indian Creek in Aurora being replaced

Aurora City Hall says the bridge that takes Farnsworth Avenue over Indian Creek, just north of Indian Trail Road, is being entirely replaced. Construction starts this week. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction. The lane reduction will impact traffic. The work is expected to be done by spring next year.
AURORA, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Governor announces disaster declaration for deadly Calumet City condo fire in May

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks Condominiums in Calumet City which was devastated by a fire on May 30. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.
CALUMET CITY, IL
star967.net

I-55 bride work over Kankakee River wrapping up

After months of construction, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that all lanes are reopening on I-55, between River Road and Lorenzo Road. As work continues, occasional overnight lane closures will be required on I-55, to complete the work. The overall project is anticipated to be completed, weather permitting, in late July. The total cost of the work is $1.3 million.
KANKAKEE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

MERRILLVILLE — After more than two decades without an update, Merrillville’s comprehensive plan is due for a refresh. The town has issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in developing a new comprehensive plan that will guide development, redevelopment and capital improvements for at least the next decade in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
wjol.com

Businesses To Reopen Today Near Site Of Highland Park Mass Shooting

A number of businesses near the site of last week’s mass shooting in north suburban Highland Park are set to reopen today. It will be the first time these businesses have been open since the deadly July 4th attack. Barricades were taken down Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene. The city has extended the Family Assistance Center and community-led counseling services at Highland Park High School through Friday.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council calls for 'more aggressive' code enforcement

Porter County officials say they're making progress on code enforcement, but county council members say they aren't moving quickly enough. Development & Storm Water Director Bob Thompson says the current system with a hearing officer is considerably better than what the county used to have. And the county now has the funding to deal with unsafe buildings, following changes to permit fees in recent years.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Joliet woman shares the magic of nature with winning photo

Joliet resident Michelle Wendling’s photo of sunlight streaming through trees at Hadley Valley Preserve won June’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest will continue with monthly winners through Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Michelle Wendling) Joliet resident...
JOLIET, IL
Central Illinois Proud

I-39 bridge project to close roads starting July 11

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD) — IDOT has announced a bridge repair project that will close three roads over Interstate 39 beginning July 11 and lasting until late August. There will be three road closures between Minonk and Wenona. Those include:. Township Road 2100N at Minonk in Woodford County. County Road...
MINONK, IL

