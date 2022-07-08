Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

A number of businesses near the site of last week’s mass shooting in north suburban Highland Park are set to reopen today. It will be the first time these businesses have been open since the deadly July 4th attack. Barricades were taken down Saturday, allowing residents to return to the scene. The city has extended the Family Assistance Center and community-led counseling services at Highland Park High School through Friday.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO