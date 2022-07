LONDON (AP) — Police in England said Friday they won’t fine the two top leaders of the U.K.’s opposition Labour Party over a curry-and-beer meal with colleagues last year while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions. The local police force in the city of Durham said that following an investigation, it “will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner both said they would resign if they were fined over the incident, dubbed “beergate” by the media. Starmer said he and colleagues had a takeout curry and a beer in a lawmaker’s office in northeast England in April 2021 during campaigning for a special election. Rules in place at the time barred indoor social mixing between households. Starmer said no rules were broken because it was part of a workday.

