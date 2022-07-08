Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to deal with just scorching heat, especially on Saturday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more scorching temperatures as we are tracking highs the first half of the week that will be right around the 100 degree mark. Later Wednesday through Thursday we are expecting a weak front that will be moving through the region bringing some showers and thunderstorms that will help to cool us down slightly Thursday. Friday and the weekend though are looking very toasty once again with highs that will be right around the 100 degree mark. We are also keeping our eye on the potential for some quick tropical development in the Gulf later this week. It doesn’t appear that will see anything too strong, but along the edge of the front we could see a quick spin-up before the end of the week into a weak tropical system near New Orleans.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO