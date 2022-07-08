ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex as triple digit is again on the menu today. As we go through the weekend while we could see an isolated...

KSLA

Another week of intense heat on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we had to deal with just scorching heat, especially on Saturday. As we kick off a new week we are tracking more scorching temperatures as we are tracking highs the first half of the week that will be right around the 100 degree mark. Later Wednesday through Thursday we are expecting a weak front that will be moving through the region bringing some showers and thunderstorms that will help to cool us down slightly Thursday. Friday and the weekend though are looking very toasty once again with highs that will be right around the 100 degree mark. We are also keeping our eye on the potential for some quick tropical development in the Gulf later this week. It doesn’t appear that will see anything too strong, but along the edge of the front we could see a quick spin-up before the end of the week into a weak tropical system near New Orleans.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

More heat, more humidity, just a little rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Typical summer heat and humidity is likely to continue for the near future. Temperatures will be backing down a little from triple digits, but we’re still likely to remain well into the 90s. A weak cold front nudging into the area around midweek won’t bring a significant cool down, but it may enhance our rain chances a little.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Heat advisory in effect Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has much of the ArkLaTex under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. The area includes much of East Texas and North Louisiana. Look for afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s over these areas. When combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 105-109 degrees.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
KSLA

SFD firefighters battle summer heat along with fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer comes with hot temperatures that can reach up to and over 100 degrees. Working in this heat can be difficult, especially for firefighters. The gear firefighters wear when responding to calls weighs about 60 pounds. The Shreveport Fire Department said the extra weight of the gear also creates more heat. This is why firefighters take precautionary measures in the summer to make sure they don’t overheat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man killed jet-skiing on Cross Lake identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the Shreveport man who died while jet-skiing on Cross Lake Sunday afternoon. Police divers recovered the body of 51-year-old Elvis Earl Edwards shortly after 6 p.m. According to John Lane, Shreveport Fire Department Administrative Assistant to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

I-20 in Harrison County shut down overnight Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas - Interstate 20 in Harrison County will be shut down to traffic in both directions overnight Sunday as work on the U.S. 59 bridge continues. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday, both on the eastbound and westbound lanes. Traffic will be diverted onto the exit ramps.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Man Killed on Cross Lake Named

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the man killed on Cross Lake on Sunday. Elvis Earl Edwards, 51, of the 6700 block of Broadacres Road in Shreveport was jet-skiing Sunday when he was thrown into the water of the lake just before 5PM. Edwards was declared dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Marion The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlanta, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Smithland, McLeod, Lodi, Kildare, Douglassville, Pruett and Red Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASS COUNTY, TX
Under The Radar NWLA

Shreveport United Women Eliminated From Playoffs

The Shreveport United Women’s team was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night with a 5-2 loss to Baton Rouge United. Shreveport made a strong playoff push with a difficult road trip to end their season. The playoff slots could all be decided on Saturday night if Mississippi Blues defeat Gulf Coast Rangers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KSLA

Monica Morin still missing from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport woman, Monica Morin, went missing in 2021 and the Shreveport Police Department is still asking for help. In late July of 2021, Morin lost contact with her family. On Aug. 4, 2021, her family reported her missing and the Shreveport Police Department reached out on again July 8 on social media asking for any information that could help return her to her family. See the post > here <
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport crash sends pregnant woman to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital late Sunday night after a crash on Milam Street and Arkansas Avenue. Shreveport Police say the driver of a Chevy Malibu thought he was being shot at, and sped uphill to try and get away. That's when he crashed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Multiple areas in the ArkLaTex under a burn ban

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8. The burn ban for Caddo Parish was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.
CADDO PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KSLA

GETTING ANSWERS: What is an Ozone Action Day?

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - Viewers in east Texas are reaching out to KSLA with questions after an Ozone Action Day was issued for Monday, July 11 in Rusk, Gregg, Upshur, Smith, and Harrison counties. Many residents want to know what an Ozone Action Day is and how they can prepare.
EAST TEXAS, PA

