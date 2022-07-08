Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

Effective: 2022-07-09 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Marion The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas Eastern Cass County in northeastern Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atlanta, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Jefferson, Linden, Queen City, Bivins, Smithland, McLeod, Lodi, Kildare, Douglassville, Pruett and Red Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
