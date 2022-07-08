ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Impact of joint interactions with humans and social interactions with conspecifics on the risk of zooanthroponotic outbreaks among wildlife populations

By Krishna N. Balasubramaniam
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandemics caused by pathogens that originate in wildlife highlight the importance of understanding the behavioral ecology of disease outbreaks at human"“wildlife interfaces. Specifically, the relative effects of human"“wildlife and wildlife-wildlife interactions on disease outbreaks among wildlife populations in urban and peri-urban environments remain unclear. We used social network analysis and epidemiological...

www.nature.com

