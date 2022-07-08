ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photosynthetic response and antioxidative activity of 'Hass' avocado cultivar treated with short-term low temperature

By Sun Woo Chung
Cover picture for the articleTo investigate the effects of short-term low temperatures, three-year-old avocado (Persea americana cv. Hass) seedlings were treated with 1,"‰âˆ’"‰2, or"‰âˆ’"‰5Â Â°C for 1Â h and subsequently recovered in ambient condition for 24Â h. Leaf color changes were investigated with chlorophyll, carotenoid, and phenolic contents. Photosynthetic responses were examined using gas exchange...

