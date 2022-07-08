ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CyberSco.Py an open-source software for event-based, conditional microscopy

By Lionel Chiron
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimelapse fluorescence microscopy imaging is routinely used in quantitative cell biology. However, microscopes could become much more powerful investigation systems if they were endowed with simple unsupervised decision-making algorithms to transform them into fully responsive and automated measurement devices. Here, we report CyberSco.Py, Python software for advanced automated timelapse experiments. We...

