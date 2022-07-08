ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Summer Fun: Follow the 2022 Ice Cream Trail

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like freshly made ice cream straight from the farm!. Treat the family to some fresh ice cream by hitting one of the stops on Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. Now in its tenth year, the trail has become increasingly popular, drawing participants from across the...

Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Store Sells $50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket

Lucky ticket sold in Saturday’s drawing in Montgomery County. Put down that cup of coffee and check your Powerball tickets from Saturday’s drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $50,000 on a ticket bought in Rockville and another 11,047 tickets sold in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mommypoppins.com

Peach Picking Near DC: 10 Great Pick-Your-Own Farms

It's summertime and the pickin' is easy—peach picking, that is! July and August are the months to go peach picking near DC because the fruit is ripe and ready to be enjoyed. Many farms in Virginia and Maryland also offer other fruits in the summer like berries, nectarines, plums, and more. Throw in some fun extras like petting zoos, playgrounds, and jumping pillows and you've got the perfect summer day at the farm for the whole family.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Va. residents encouraged to report sightings of invasive lanternflies

Arlington County and Alexandria, Virginia, residents are being encouraged to report sightings of invasive spotted lanternflies. Spotted lanternflies present a danger to a number of crops and trees in Virginia and the U.S. The reporting form, put together by the Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia, asks residents for the location...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in MD | Numbers on the rise after holiday weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning, and the latest summary shows recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate. As of Saturday morning, the positivity rate climbed to 9.58%, an increase of 0.13 in 25 hours. This time last year,...
MARYLAND STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

Here’s Where to Find Authentic Sushi in Northern Virginia

If you’re looking for the best roll, check out one of these highly-rated sushi restaurants. Sushi fanatics know there’s nothing like the perfect roll — fresh fish, perfectly sticky rice, garnishes, and sauces that achieve the right balance of sweet, salty, and spicy. But not all sushi is created equal, and fantastic sushi can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, the Northern Virginia area is ripe with amazing options to choose from and we’ve rounded up a few top picks for great sushi in the area. At each of these establishments, you’ll be sure to find the perfect sushi roll and more, like great service, fresh ingredients, and other delectable Japanese dishes for those who seek to mix it up every once in a while.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Officials Investigate Vandalism, Fires At Maryland Churches

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Investigations are underway into several weekend incidents of apparent arson and vandalism at churches in Maryland, authorities said. Montgomery County authorities said the incidents took place at three churches of different denominations a short distance away from each other in Bethesda, TV station WJLA reported. Overnight Sunday, a blaze was apparently set at St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish, forcing worshippers to attend mass at an alternate location Sunday morning, news outlets reported. Dozens of firefighters responded to an alarm at the church around 2 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
BETHESDA, MD
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD

