RDU On the Rise: Take your cocktail to go, the ACC is falling apart and sunflowers are coming

Happy Friday! It’s July 8, the Friday of a short work week, and this is the RDU On the Rise newsletter.

I’m Adam Wagner , The News & Observer ’s climate change and environment reporter. Right now, I’m probably trying to rescue a pair of socks from Daisy, our five-month-old puppy .

Daisy, Adam’s five-month-old puppy Adam Wagner

Have you ever been downtown and wondered why you can’t just take your beer or cocktail with you as you head from the restaurant to a bar? (Or, let’s be honest, from a bar to a bar?) That won’t be a problem anymore around much of downtown Raleigh, with the city council voting this week to create a social district where alcoholic beverages can be taken from participating establishments. Anna Johnson reported that City Councilman Jonathan Melton called the move “tactical urbanism.”

And if you are searching for liquor on a Sunday, Mary Helen Moore reminds you that while ABC Stores are closed, distilleries — including six in the Triangle — are allowed to stay open.

Some of my favorite high school memories are from Pitt Panther basketball games — that’s the Big East era. But NCAA’s ongoing conference consolidation means that I’m tracking the fate of the Atlantic Coast Conference as much as any Duke, NC State or UNC fan. Steve Wiseman explores the “grant of rights” agreement that means any TV money earned by member schools until 2036 stays with the ACC. And Andrew Carter looks at how the ACC went from “relative stability” to “ brewing existential crisis .”

If you’ve driven anywhere outside of big cities recently, you’ve probably noticed that solar farms are popping up across the state. There’s 703 of them, to be exact, but I reported that a new study from the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association found the panels are covering 0.3% — a third of one percent — of the state’s agricultural land. Solar is virtually certain to be a big part of the energy mix moving forward. It’s worth thinking now about where we are putting the panels and who they’re benefiting .

What else is happening?

News doesn’t take a summer vacation, even when temperatures break triple digits.

Anna reported Wednesday that Wake County has its first confirmed monkeypox case . County health officials said it’s not a surprise that the illness has reached the Triangle and that they’re working with state health officials to get vaccine doses. I’m sure we’ll have more on that — including where you can get the vaccine — soon.

Also this week, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to protect abortion access in the state. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughn reported that Cooper’s order prevents state agencies from helping authorities in anti-abortion states investigate people who come to North Carolina for the procedure. It also allows state employees who are pregnant to decline to travel to places with strict bans .

Mary Helen reported that a developer paid $62.5 million for Durham’s Heritage Square , with intentions to build a life sciences campus on the site that currently houses Food World and Family Dollar. The proposal raised concerns about food access among community leaders around Hayti.

Over in Raleigh, Anna reported that the city council signed off on a 40-story project at the corner of West Davie and South Dawson streets. The council also asked Kane Realty to revisit the building heights in a North Hills rezoning proposal that would allow 40-story projects along Six Forks Road and 30-story buildings along Lassiter Mill Road.

And Richard Stradling reports that an Arby’s giant cowboy hat sign on Hillsborough Street that was once designated a landmark has joined Raleigh’s rapidly growing list of things that aren’t there anymore .

Pieces of the old Arby’s Roast Beef sign lie in a trailer outside the shuttered restaurant on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. The cowboy hat sign, which had stood for decades, was taken on July 6, 2022. Richard Stradling/rstradling@newsobserver.com

Need weekend plans?

Some people in my neighborhood are still busy shooting off their leftover Fourth of July fireworks every night. But if you’re looking for something else to do this weekend , here are some choices.

Visitors observe blooming sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, N.C., on July 20, 2021. The sunflowers will finish blooming this week and stay in bloom for one to two weeks. Angelica Edwards/aedwards@newsobserver.com

Let’s start with the sunflower field at Dix Park. The flowers have started to bloom , the park’s Twitter account said Wednesday. The account promises “next week is going to be good.”

at Dix Park. The flowers have , the park’s Twitter account said Wednesday. The account promises Are you a cat person? Then the CatVideoFest at the Carolina Theatre through Sunday is for you. This event is exactly what it says it is. And proceeds will go to cat charities and animal welfare organizations .

at the through Sunday is for you. This event is exactly what it says it is. And proceeds will go to . If you need to get out of town, check out the latest in Martha Quillin and Travis Long ’s Cruising Across Carolina series. This one focused on the Southern Piedmont, including camping options at Lake Norman State Park and what Martha calls “the Grove Park Inn of bathhouses.”

Until next time!

Next week, state politics reporter Will Doran will bring you this newsletter. You can get a jump on what he’ll be writing about by following Will’s (very good) Twitter account .

▪ Know anyone else who’d like to get this email? Send this their way and they can sign up here .

▪ Does your inbox need more newsletters? We’ve got options. Subscribe to a few here .