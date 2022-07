Less than three months after starting in the newly created job of Chief Executive Officer of Cayuga Strategic Solutions, Bradly Broadwell is no longer with the group. Broadwell told The Citizen the decision to leave Strategic Solutions was not his and he never received a clear reason as to why he was let go. He replaced Tracy Verrier, who announced last August she was leaving the position she held since July 2016 for a new job with MRB Group.

CAYUGA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO