ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

All of the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wc1Tg_0gYjknPZ00

All eyes have been on the tennis, as Wimbledon marked a triumphant return to full crowds.

And yet we’ve also been keeping a close look at the stands, which were typically full of celebrities keen to show off their fanciest tennis-appropriate outfits…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z1B3L_0gYjknPZ00
Sienna Miller at Wimbledon (James Manning/PA)

While the all-white dress code only applies to the tennis players, some celebrities have used it as inspiration for their courtside looks. Sienna Miller gave her signature Noughties Boho style a 2022 update, wearing a white lacy dress given an edge with a chunky black belt and snakeskin shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZ43F_0gYjknPZ00
Lashana Lynch at Wimbledon (James Manning/PA)

Lashana Lynch also got in on the all-white action, while drawing upon another big trend of the season: crochet. Wearing Ralph Lauren, she paired her crocheted midi dress with a sharp tailored blazer and sporty trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAb0a_0gYjknPZ00
The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

There are some famous faces you always know you’re going to see at Wimbledon, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge firmly fall into that category.

Kate is a well-known tennis fan – and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – and she re-wore an Alessandra Rich tea dress for the occasion, in a bright blue with white polka dots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrNr_0gYjknPZ00
David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham is another celebrity who attends Wimbledon almost every year – normally with his mother, Sandra.

Beckham’s outfit was typically classy and fashion-forward this year: a perfectly tailored Ralph Lauren suit, with a double-breasted brown blazer, cream trousers and a striped shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HKExc_0gYjknPZ00
Gemma Chan (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Gemma Chan channelled sporty chic for her Wimbledon outfit, wearing a green checkerboard minidress from Louis Vuitton, paired with a handbag that had a bright yellow coin purse attached to look like a tennis ball.

The brand’s website says the green colour of the dress “nods to the manicured tennis courts of Wimbledon” – making it a no-brainer for the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwWtV_0gYjknPZ00
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (James Manning/PA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw made a strong case for trousers at Wimbledon, wearing a chic and breezy navy two-piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ks8Wy_0gYjknPZ00
Rose Ayling-Ellis (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed a day in the royal box with her mother, wearing a pastel floral minidress from RIXO with a white blazer over the top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tMXY_0gYjknPZ00
Mary Berry (Aaron Chown/PA)

Florals proved a powerful draw for many at Wimbledon, with Mary Berry wearing a classic white dress, amped up with hot pink accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NGTI_0gYjknPZ00
Katherine Jenkins (left) and her husband Andrew Levitas (Aaron Chown/PA)

Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Jenkins went down the tea dress route – wearing a blue LK Bennett dress in a cornflower print, which the brand says is “inspired by the English countryside”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zO07b_0gYjknPZ00
Anna Wintour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some celebs are such big tennis fans, they aren’t content with going to Wimbledon just once – and this year, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was one of those people. This look is peak Wintour, with a long embroidered coat and her signature shades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIPx0_0gYjknPZ00
Anna Wintour (John Walton/PA)

Wintour’s outfit for her second appearance was a bit more unexpected, with a brown leather jacket giving her look more of an edge – but the trusty big sunglasses remained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCsda_0gYjknPZ00
Dustin Lance Black (L) and Tom Daley (Aaron Chown/PA)

Tom Daley brought a bit of sartorial sunshine to Wimbledon this year, watching the tennis with his husband Dustin Lance Black in a bright yellow suit paired with a pale pink tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgV3J_0gYjknPZ00
Ashley Roberts at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ashley Roberts amped up the sex appeal for the tennis, wearing a silky beige minidress with an asymmetric cowl neckline and interesting cut-out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kate greets junior players as she arrives at Wimbledon for ladies final

The Duchess of Cambridge has greeted junior players and staff as she arrived at Wimbledon for the historic ladies single final. Kate, patron of the All England Club, looked summery in a yellow Roksanda dress as she greeted the group in the Millennium building on Saturday before walking across the bridge to Centre Court, where she will watch Saturday’s match in the royal box.
SPORTS
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Presents Wimbledon Trophy in ’80s-Style Peplum Polka Dot Dress & Slingback Pumps With Prince William and Prince George

Click here to read the full article. If you needed anymore proof that polka dots are a summer wardrobe must-have, just look at Kate Middleton’s most recent fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during Wimbledon 2022. She closed out the final day of the tennis tournament with her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George. Middleton looked stunning in a navy blue and white dress by Alessandra Rich. The 1980s-inspired style featured a V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, short scrunched sleeves and a silk tie at the center. The breezy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Mary Berry
Person
Katherine Jenkins
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Ashley Roberts
Person
Tom Daley
Person
David Beckham
HOLAUSA

David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Princess Beatrice, & more at Wimbledon

Wimbledon officially ends today, with the Men’s Singles final played between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. The 14-day event is a highlight for tennis fans and one of the most important dates for professional athletes. It’s also a great event for fans of fashion, having plenty to look...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Celebrity#Tennis Club
wmagazine.com

Fendi’s Couture Show Was a Master Class in Quiet Elegance

There’s a certain understated ease and simplicity we’ve come to expect from Fendi’s couture collections since Kim Jones took the helm as artistic director of couture in 2020. After all, it’s one of the few labels that manages to offer rich heritage and craftsmanship while still maintaining that insider feel. Supple leathers, suedes, and sequins in a gentle palette of earth tones can easily make clothing that takes up to 600 hours to create feel low-key, but still mesmerizing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Duchess of Cambridge greets staff and junior players in Wimbledon appearance

The Duchess of Cambridge charmed Wimbledon staff and junior players as she attended the women's singles final. The 40-year-old royal is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and was present at Centre Court on Saturday (09.07.22) for the match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, with Rybakina winning in three sets to claim her first Grand Slam title.
TENNIS
In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Vogue Magazine

As She Turns 71, a Look Back at Anjelica Huston’s Best Vintage Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Tributes paid to bonfire builder killed in fall

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after falling from a bonfire in Northern Ireland. John Steele was helping to construct the towering pyre in the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim, when the incident happened on Saturday night. The bonfire, constructed from stacked wooden pallets, was more...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Worst airports for flight delays revealed

Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year, an investigation has found. Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Risque jokes, sneaky ciggies with Jeremy Clarkson (who admires the 'twinkle in her eye') and a secret love of gnomes: Camilla reveals her innate sense of fun as never before in ITV show - and dresses her Jack Russells for Country Life's 'girls in pearls'

It is a story of childhood vengeance which is yet to be forgotten more than half a century on. As a child, the Duchess of Cornwall, fresh from a row with her younger sister Annabel, stole her teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy