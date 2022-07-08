Shed, trailer catch fire just outside North Augusta

A 50-year-old Warrenville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Whiskey Road Thursday afternoon, according to a report from Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner. The wreck, taking the life of Kirk D. Losier, occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Partridge Bend Road. Ables' report noted, "A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a culvert, then crashed into a tree."

WARRENVILLE, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO