ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Shed, trailer catch fire just outside North Augusta

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys mail truck in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mail truck erupted into flames Monday afternoon in the Goshen Plantation neighborhood. The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rio Pinar Drive, according to Augusta Fire dispatches. A witness said the truck appeared to be a total loss. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Man Found Dead in Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling a suspicious death over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56 around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. That’s where they found the body of 58-year-old Morris Harden of Augusta.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken suspect arrested in Bamberg County shooting

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident last month in Denmark. It happened June, 15, according to arrest warrants released Monday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The suspect, identified as Keith Sharpe, was...
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim in deadly apartment shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was shot at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 29-year-old Tyler Bradley Robinson, of Lexington, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belvedere, SC
North Augusta, SC
Crime & Safety
City
North Augusta, SC
Belvedere, SC
Crime & Safety
WJBF

Passenger killed following crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Aiken County. Troopers say the incident happened at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I 20 westbound near the six-mile marker, about two miles east of North Augusta. It incident involved three vehicles. The victim was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead in three-vehicle collision in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle collision that happened on I-20 westbound early Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / SC police investigating Lexington County apartment complex homicide. Master Trooper Gary Miller says the collision happened around 4:29 a.m. on July 9 at I-20...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead after car accident in Aiken County Saturday morning

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in Aiken County on Saturday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident that happened on I-20 East Bound in Aiken County just two miles East of North Augusta. SCHP said the call came in around 4:30AM Saturday Morning.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Victim identified in Waynesboro shooting death

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Waynesboro. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered the body of a Black male...
WAYNESBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chestnut Drive
Aiken Standard

One person killed in early morning wreck Saturday

An early morning three-vehicle wreck on I-20 Saturday resulted in the death of one person. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 4:29 a.m. on I-20 westbound near the 6-mile marker approximately 2 miles east of North Augusta. A 2010 Kia...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person. Troopers say the crash happened Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road, just north of New Ellenton. A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One dead in accident on Whiskey Road in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road. The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a ditch and then crashed into a tree.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Warrenville man dies in crash on Whiskey Road

A 50-year-old Warrenville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Whiskey Road Thursday afternoon, according to a report from Darryl Ables, the Aiken County coroner. The wreck, taking the life of Kirk D. Losier, occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection with Partridge Bend Road. Ables' report noted, "A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a culvert, then crashed into a tree."
WARRENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

Deadly shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Lexington. According to the Lexington Police Department a shooting happened early Saturday morning at the Lauren Ridge Apartments off of Augusta Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. after reports...
LEXINGTON, SC
WJBF

North Augusta Public Safety Officer to be honored

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Monday in North Augusta- a special event in memory of a local law enforcement officer who died from COVID. A group of motorcyclists from Washington State will escort a trailer covered in pictures of fallen officers from across the country. ‘The End of Watch: Ride to...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown Augusta restaurant reopens to share Cuban heritage

Leafy green plants painted on the walls, vibrant art and the front fender of a classic Chevrolet nailed to the wall, the inside of the reopened Pineapple Ink Tavern showcases its newly styled Cuban flare. Located at 1002 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Augusta, the food and drink...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Suspect named in Aiken Days Inn double-homicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the recent double-homicide at the Days Inn on Columbia Hwy. N in Aiken. On July 2, deputies responded to the motel for reports of shots fired. Inside, they found the bodies of 39-year-old Barry Redding and 40-year-old Stephen Poole.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Son booked in Aiken County over shooting death of dad

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta. Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Missing man in Richmond County located

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richburg has been located and is home safe. Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Randy Lamar Richburg. He was last seen on 07/03/22 at approximately 05:00 a.m. on the 400 block of Sheffield Circle. It’s speculated that Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

13-year-old arrested for GameStop Armed Robbery, charged as an adult

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed robbery in Augusta Saturday afternoon. It took place around 2:45 pm at GameStop on Deans Bridge Road. Victims stated that an unknown subject was wearing a hoodie and mask, presented a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. That suspect has been identified […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy