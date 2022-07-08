ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXEL Morning News for Fri. Jul. 08, 2022

By Jeff Stein
Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – On July 5th, Cedar Rapids Police arrested a woman on a plethora of theft-related charges. Police say an investigation into 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith began in November 2021 when authorities were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used with the intent to...

KXEL Midday News for Mon. Jul. 11, 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) – A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Waterloo Sunday evening. Police said it happened just at about 7:48 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of West 5th Street. Police said officers found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is in the hospital in serious condition. Police said the victim was staying at the home at the time of the shooting, but isn’t the homeowner. No arrests have been made in this incident.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Area transient arrested on vehicle theft warrant

An area transient was taken into custody on a theft warrant after failing to appear for his case management conference. The incident occurred back on October 16th, 2020. According to the original criminal complaint, 27-year-old Quincy Bartels was at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Delimart a little after 11:30pm when he asked the victim for a ride to Cedar Rapids. When the victim told him no, Bartels instead asked for a dime. The victim gave him a quarter, and the two went inside to make purchases.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
adelnews.com

'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

CR Pridefest goes on in shadow of recent Supreme Court decision

Cedar Rapids police say one person was injured following a shooting on Saturday afternoon. 'Bus Rodeo' pits city bus drivers against each other in competition of skills. City bus drivers across the state of Iowa put their skills to the test on Saturday at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Cedar Rapids man arrested after drugs and pistol found in his car

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested over the weekend on warrants stemming from a traffic stop in Iowa City. The incident in question occurred at approximately 4:30 pm on July 1st. An Iowa City police officer was on routine patrol through the Dodge Street HyVee when he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle owned by 33-year-old Xavier Bailey of Bever Avenue SE as he and the occupants got out of it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser charged three times in four days at various IC locations

A transient with a chronic history of trespassing is back behind bars after being cited three times for the offense over the July 4th weekend. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Porscha Curry violated previous trespass warnings at the Muscatine Avenue Kum & Go and the Town & Campus Apartments on July 1st, and the same Kum & Go and the Muscatine Avenue Walgreen’s on July 4th. She’s accused of harassing customers at the businesses, and Town & Campus management told police she hasn’t lived at the Arthur Street complex in over a month.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials. At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.
EDGEWOOD, IA
KCJJ

IC murder trial delayed again

The murder trial of 70-year-old Roy Browning Jr. of Iowa City, accused of killing his wife in 2019, has been delayed again. Online court records show that at a Friday hearing, Judge Kevin McKeever pushed the trial back to November 1st. It had been scheduled to get underway on Monday.
IOWA CITY, IA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Asbury, IA US

I was catching turtles at the pond and I found this heart hanging from the tree. The heart made me feel good. I was excited to see what the website was all about.
ASBURY, IA

