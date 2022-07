Miranda Lambert has revealed the "newest addition" to her family in a recent social media post. Taking to Instagram, Lambert revealed that she has a new horse in a series of photos. "Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition," she wrote in the post caption. "Just in time for Father's Day! When my friend [Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed .... That's never a no... It's a hell yeah!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO