Allouez Garage Fire Started by a Child with a Lighter

Don Zimmermann, 85, of Manitowoc, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away June 15th 2022. He was born on May 16th 1937 in the town of Centerville, WI, son of Walter and Lydia (Schuette) Zimmerman. He married Janelle Grotegut on August 15, 1959 and they had two children. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1963 and a Master of Educational Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. Don’s career in education ranged from one-room schoolhouses in rural Wisconsin, to Director of Elementary Schools for Manitowoc Public Schools until retirement.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO