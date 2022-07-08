ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

Allouez Garage Fire Started by a Child with a Lighter

By Rodrigo Azevedo
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

A child in Allouez reportedly accidentally started a garage on fire yesterday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports that they were called to the 600 block of...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Construction Reminder for Sheboygan County Motorists

For those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a construction project that is scheduled to begin today. The southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be completely closed at Highway 42 from 5:00 this morning through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The northbound ramps...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Manitowoc City Groups Scheduled to Gather Throughout the Day

It will be a busy day in the City of Manitowoc as there are four meetings on the docket. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 1:30 p.m. in the Manitowoc Senior Center. After going over the Aging and Disability Resource Center Report, the group will...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Continue to Struggle with Fake Gun Problem

The Green Bay Police Department is continuing to have an issue with people displaying toy guns that look like real firearms. We first reported on this issue back in mid-June, and also reported on the rise in the use of ghost guns earlier this month. The latest incident took place...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allouez, WI
Crime & Safety
Allouez, WI
Accidents
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
City
Allouez, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Parents Arrested After Child Dies from Fentanyl Poisoning

A Green Bay man and woman are facing charges after their child died from fentanyl poisoning. Police first responded to an apartment on South Taylor Street on May 3rd on a report of an unresponsive child. The 18-month-old infant was taken to a local hospital where they later died. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

The Balloon Glow Returns to Manitowoc Next Month

The annual balloon glow in downtown Manitowoc will be back on Friday, August 19th. The Chamber of Manitowoc County sponsors the event in partnership with the city. The Chamber says this family-friendly event has an impressive lineup of past and new hot air balloons glowing and lighting up the sky.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Arrested for Attempted Breaking and Entering

A woman whose last known address is in Two Rivers has been charged with four misdemeanors after what was described as an attempt at breaking and entering. Manitowoc Police were called early last Thursday morning to a two-family house in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Officers found some...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Arrested for 4th of July Shooting

The Sheboygan man responsible for a shooting on the 4th of July has been taken into police custody. The Sheboygan Police Department says that a 40-year-old man was shot in the abdomen on Independence Day, and shortly after, they announced they were looking for 22-year-old Lemmar T. Washington Jr. Washington...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Metro#Accident#The Fire Department
seehafernews.com

Don Zimmermann

Don Zimmermann, 85, of Manitowoc, WI and Mesa, AZ, passed away June 15th 2022. He was born on May 16th 1937 in the town of Centerville, WI, son of Walter and Lydia (Schuette) Zimmerman. He married Janelle Grotegut on August 15, 1959 and they had two children. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1963 and a Master of Educational Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. Don’s career in education ranged from one-room schoolhouses in rural Wisconsin, to Director of Elementary Schools for Manitowoc Public Schools until retirement.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Teams Up With Flight for Life for Training

Medical personnel at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan got some important hands-on training recently. One of the new Flight for Life helicopters was at the hospital to help train the security and medical teams about the hospital’s air transport landing zone. The training took place on June 29th.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Kids From Wisconsin To Appear in Manitowoc Soon

The energetic young musical ambassadors, Kids From Wisconsin, will be making an appearance in downtown Manitowoc later this month. The Kids’ visit to the Capitol Civic Centre is scheduled for Tuesday evening, July 26th at 7:00 p.m. as part of the group’s 54th season. Their choreographer and Community...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– Craft Creek Brewing has joined the local craft brewing scene. Click here to learn more about the trio operating the business on North 9th Street in Manitowoc. – For those with green thumbs or those who just enjoy the sight of a beautiful garden, Garden Walk 2022 is nearly here. Click here to learn more about the event.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Park Receives a Facelift

The park at Lower Cato Falls near Clarks Mills has some new playground equipment and a new pavilion. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held yesterday for the new additions. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the additions were possible through a couple of grants from the DNR and “A substantial grant from a private donor who wants to see people play on the playground equipment and he’s generous enough to donate a big amount of money to the park.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders to Look Over a Few Proposed Projects

There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Committee on Aging will start things off at 8:30 this morning in the Senior Center located at 1520 17th Street. After getting input from the public, the group will introduce the new Recreation Director, Mike Mathes,...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Heidi L. McKenna, 44, Fond du Lac, possession of narcotic drugs 2nd and subsequent offense on 9/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Authorities to Discuss Finances Today

There is only one meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County government. The Finance Committee will gather at 4:30 am in the County Admin Building and will give the public time to voice their comments. Then the Public Works Director will bring forth any bids for the sale...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy