Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU or UNC; which school will determine the future of the ACC?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Tomahawk Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the next step for Florida State? The latest edition of the Seminole Wrap goes through all of the realignment scenarios. Who’s the conference champ that’s most likely to successfully defend their title?. North Carolina may be the key to the ACC’s survival or its...

www.tomahawknation.com

Related
247Sports

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Sets Two July Visits

Malvern (Pa.) Prep School four-star offensive tackle Peter Jones is a 6-5, 290-pounder from the class of 2024. The 247Sports Composite Rankings list him as the No. 171 overall player in the country, No. 11 interior lineman nationally and No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania. 247Sports has him set slightly lower as the No. 222 overall talent next cycle.
MALVERN, PA
Sports Illustrated

ACC Insider: Three Biggest Challenges That Admins See for League

Following USC and UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten, conversations around the future of NCAA conferences continue to transpire, especially for Pac-12, Big 12 and ACC. David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with various current and former ACC administrators about what challenges they think current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who is only in his second year in the role, needs to focus on. They narrowed it down to three major ones.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

In-state QB Zach Lawrence impresses at NC State camp

Matthews (N.C.) Butler is one of premier high school football programs in North Carolina and the Bulldogs have a long lineage of producing top-tier quarterback prospects. Although it's early, 2025 signal-caller Zach Lawrence, who holds an early scholarship offer from Boston College, looks like he has a chance to be the next big-time quarterback for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot, 191-pound Lawrence was one of the top underclassmen quarterbacks at Dave Doeren's Summer Camps last month and enjoyed his time in Raleigh.
MATTHEWS, NC
State
North Carolina State
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
AllClemson

ACC-Pac 12 alliance should equate to a Clemson exit

Two years ago, the Atlantic Coast Conference had Notre Dame right where they wanted them, and they did not close the deal. Now, with the SEC and Big Ten expanding to make the Power 5, the Power 2. They have left the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 scrambling to find a way to still be relevant by the time the current College Football Playoff model runs its course after the 2025 season.
CLEMSON, SC
All Cardinal

The 10 remaining Pac-12 schools expected to stick together

With the college football world expecting the Pac-12 conference to fold after the departure of USC and UCLA, the remaining members of the conference seem to think otherwise. Despite rumors that the Big 12 and Big Ten were perhaps going to target and attempt to pick off some of the remaining Pac-12 schools, insider John Canzano was told otherwise. Canzano expressed his own confidence in the conference remaining together saying:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Clemson commit scores prestigious invite

A future Clemson Tiger scored a prestigious invitation after putting his talent and skills on display at a showcase event this weekend. Clemson tight end commitment Olsen Patt Henry of First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) was invited to the 2023 All-American Bowl thanks to his standout showing this weekend at the Football University Top Gun Showcase in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
#Unc#Florida State Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Seminole Wrap#The Acc Network#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels lose out on in-state OT to NC State

Mack Brown and the UNC football program had a big past few weeks in terms of football recruiting, landing several recruits in the 2023 class. With the commitments, the Tar Heels climbed the recruiting rankings and find themselves inside the Top 25 nationally. But on Sunday, the Tar Heels missed out on an in-state recruit. Wilkes Central offensive tackle Kamen Smith ended his recruitment on Sunday, picking NC State over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others in the process. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Smith is a three-star recruit that had a total of 13 offers but only made visits to the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and Hokies. Blessed to be in this position!🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CWkW4TQhRe — Kamen Smith (@KamenSmith3) July 10, 2022 Smith is ranked No. 738 nationally, the No. 64 offensive tackle and No. 23 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. UNC now focuses their attention to other recruits in the 2023 class as they look to keep building on the momentum they have. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida jumps once again in recruiting rankings following latest commitment

Florida added the 12th commitment of its 2023 recruiting class on Friday, and that means the Gators are once again on the rise in the team recruiting rankings. After finishing Wednesday at No. 26 on the 247Sports team rankings, Florida jumped to No. 20 after adding Eugene Wilson III, who took over the top spot in the class. True to Napier’s word, Florida has prioritized those recruits that are located near Gainesville. Ten of the team’s 12 commits are from the Sunshine State and none are farther than 350 miles away from UF.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson listed among the top three teams likely to join a super conference next

As we all know by now, college football is in the midst of a complete overhaul that will change the game forever. The once seemingly harmonious power five conferences have scrambled into a power grab for money and supremacy, with the SEC and the Big Ten becoming the dominant forces in college football’s realignment. Starting last summer with the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announcing they would leave the Big-12 for the SEC no later than 2025, the domino effect took place as others began looking for opportunities for greener pastures. Follow the money, I suppose. Earlier this month, the USC Trojans and...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Why Alabama five-star chose Clemson over Crimson

The Clemson Tigers have secured their second five-star commit out of Alabama in the class of 2023, defensive lineman Peter Woods. He chose the Tigers over Alabama’s own Crimson Tide as well as two other finalists, Jackson State and Florida. One of the Best. Woods is ranked as the...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Phil Steele Is Very High On 1 ACC Team This Season

The Pittsburgh football program appears to be on the rise. Despite the loss of star quarterback Kenny Pickett to the NFL draft this year, college football expert Phil Steele believes the Panthers have what it takes to compete for a National Championship this coming season. "I think they have a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

