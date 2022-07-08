ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: July 8, 2022 | Rates drop

By Molly Grace, Laura Grace Tarpley, CEPF
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates dropped quite a bit this week. The average 30-year fixed rate decreased from last week's average of 5.7% to 5.3% on Thursday, according to Freddie Mac. Rates for 15-year fixed and 5/1 adjustable rate mortgages dropped, as well. Mortgage rates have been experiencing some volatility. this month,...

US News and World Report

Mortgage Rates Tumble Amid Recession Unease

During a season when homebuying activity is typically in full swing, the summer housing market is stifled by an affordability crisis. A two-and-a-half-point surge in mortgage rates throughout the first half of the year, paired with rapid home price growth, drove average housing payments to record highs. At the same time, many younger millennials and Gen Zers are aging into the first-time homebuyer pool, and the financial strain may leave some priced out of homeownership.
The Associated Press

Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is healthy and shows little sign of an imminent recession, and can withstand higher interest rates, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said Monday. Financial markets are flashing signs that an economic downturn could arrive sometime next year, as Americans grapple with the highest inflation in four decades and the Federal Reserve pushes borrowing costs higher. But Bullard said in an interview with The Associated Press that the central bank wouldn’t have to drive the economy into a recession or significantly raise unemployment to bring inflation down to its 2% target. “Now we have lots of inflation, but the question is, can we get (inflation) back to 2% without disrupting the economy? I think we can,” he said. Bullard’s optimism coincides with a rapid pace of interest rate increases by the Fed, intended to combat the highest U.S. inflation in 40 years.
CBS News

Demand for mortgages is dropping and so are interest rates

House hunters are seeing a bright spot in the market this month, as mortgage rates have dropped slightly and the amount of homes available for purchase has increased. Housing inventory, the industry's term for the number of homes for sale, grew 29% compared to a year ago, according to data from Realtor.com. Meanwhile, the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 5.3% this week, according to Freddie Mac, from 5.8% two weeks ago.
US News and World Report

Jobs Blowout Cements Case for Another Big Fed Rate Hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Another blowout jobs number will likely stiffen resolve at the Federal Reserve for a three-quarter-point interest rate increase at the central bank's July meeting, as the welcome news of a still-strong job market clashes with concern that it will eventually have to cool to ease inflation. The...
AOL Corp

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2022

Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency currently worth under $0.50 per coin, down from an all-time high of $3.10 last summer. The coin has a market cap of roughly $15.78 billion as of July 2022. Despite the steep decline in value, similar to most cryptocurrencies of late, innovations on the platform could result in growth.
Washington Examiner

Strong jobs report bolsters Fed campaign for huge rate hikes

The strong jobs numbers for June will only give the Federal Reserve resolve in its plans to send interest rates ever higher. The economy added another 372,000 jobs in June — more than 100,000 more jobs than most economists had expected. The better-than-anticipated news gives the Fed a bit more leeway in pursuing big rate hikes because the labor market remains strong enough to act as a bit of a cushion.
Markets Insider

The stock market is gearing up for a strong recovery in the 2nd half as 'transitory' inflation begins to cool, Fundstrat says

The stock market is poised for a strong second-half recovery as inflation proves to be transitory, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee highlighted falling commodity prices and a decline in home sales as reasons why recent inflation is more temporary than structural. "Can inflation accelerate if inflation expectations and inflation...
wallstreetwindow.com

The Current Stock Market Bounce Is Nearing An End – Mike Swanson

Right after the last Federal Reserve meeting in June the stock market began a bounce rally that carried over into July. The market actually dumped hard into that June Fed meeting so it was a bit of a short-covering rally that has taken place. On Friday, after the close, I saw headlines making out that last week was a huge rally in the markets and apparently there were some big rally predictions made by some popular CNBC people too, but when I look at the chart of the S&P 500 it doesn’t look like the stock market did much of anything last week.
u.today

Longtime Investment Analyst Names Major Problem for Bitcoin

In a recent Twitter thread, prominent analyst Jim Bianco has opined that Bitcoin has a narrative problem after it failed as an inflation hedge. Bianco has noted that Bitcoin has been trading in lockstep with S&P 500 futures over the last six months. This high correlation continues to persist as...
CNET

Mortgage Rates on July 11, 2022: Fixed Rates Move Up

The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward today. However, the average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, moved down a bit. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected...
Entrepreneur

Stock Market Bottom? Think Again…

Determining bear market bottom is much easier in hindsight than doing it in real time. That's because the stock market (SPY) offers up many impressive bounces that give the illusion of the worst being over...just before you drop to even lower lows. So price action is a tricky way to determine bottom. Which brings us back to the fundamental attributes like what is happening with the inflation and the economy to determine our path forward. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.….
