London pianists join forces in epic duet

Like most sequels in the modern age, Kanye West’s Donda 2 listening party didn’t produce the intrigue of the original. At most, memes of Kanye throwing his mic in frustration after technical difficulties and barbs at his engineers from faceless Twitter users served as the headlining moment that people may, or may not, care about years from now. However, the most impactful moment was buried amidst the jokes and Playboi Carti’s Jeff Hardy-inspired outfit. Early in the event, a voice blares throughout the LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami, Florida. Those in attendance recognize immediately who it belongs to, raising their phones like lighters in tribute. That voice belongs to Jahseh Onfroy, better known as the late Florida rapper XXXTENTACION.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO