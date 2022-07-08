ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London pianists join forces in epic duet

You've heard of America's Got Talent? Well, it seems Britain has got just as much. And the Brits don't necessarily need a fancy stage or panel of dubiously qualified judges to sanction their creativity with a theatrical "Yes!" Across the pond, the Brits prefer music for the people by the people. And every day, amateur and professional pianists alike are judged in the court of public opinion when they show off their skills for free at street venues across the land.

