ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Red flags and firearms checks: How the Highland Park suspect slipped through the cracks

By Trevor Hughes and Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiHM9_0gYjitX700
  • Police had contact with the suspect twice in 2019 but no red flags were raised because he didn't have a gun license.
  • A year later, the suspect got his Illinois gun license at age 19. His dad co-signed his application because he was under 21.
  • Even if the suspect had been banned from buying a gun in Illinois, he would have been legally able to purchase one across state lines.
  • Ultimately, the suspect slipped through the system's cracks where no authority prevented him from amassing an arsenal of weapons.

The July Fourth shooting suspect's legal firearms purchases after repeated police background checks exposed deep flaws in the piecemeal state and federal systems intended to stop mass shooters.

Robert Crimo, 21, held a valid Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification Card at the time of the shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens more in Highland Park, an upscale Chicago suburb. He legally purchased at least five guns, authorities said, including the Smith & Wesson M&P15 semi-automatic rifle that he's accused of using in the attack.

Comments / 20

reelman
3d ago

2 police visits his father called for. They took knives and swords from him. But when he turned 19 his father was a reference for a gun permit that the police vetted? C'mon man. It's Not a Gun Problem.

Reply
12
About that
3d ago

Red Flag law is illegal and unconstitutional. It can't stand and must resist what isn't constitutional since it clearly states it is in the Second and Fourth Amendment. The government has no authority over the standing Constitution.

Reply(2)
7
Bruno Primas
3d ago

Instead of "celebrating" a person who obviously looks like they have some mental problems, maybe we should be a little leery of them and find out if they are a danger to society.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Chicago

4 shot, 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people are shot in River North early Sunday morning. Police said around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 400 block of North State Street, and found multiple victims at the scene. A 29-year-old man sustained one gunshot wound to the neck, jaw, and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to Northwestern in good condition. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern in fair condition. A witness said the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park couple's security camera captured massacre suspect after bullets stopped

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A picture put a face to Highland Park mass shooting suspect Bobby Crimo seconds after the bullets stopped flying. On Friday, the Highland Park couple who own the surveillance camera told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey about the moment they realized what they had. Hal and Geri Emalfarb said they knew right away that their cameras had captured the shooter. They own a building on Green Bay Road, steps from where investigator say the suspect fired 83 rounds into a July 4th parade crowd. "The rifle dropped out of his blanket," said Geri Emalfarb....
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Red Flags#Shooting#Guns#The Smith Wesson#M P
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

529K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy