ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hero teacher saved her student from choking. Now she's being honored by her city.

By Sarah Scanlan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mM9u_0gYjiHQr00

A group of third-graders sat on a sunny New Jersey lawn to watch their heroic teacher receive the Key to the City. After all, their classmate, 9-year-old Robert Stonaker, might not have been here today if that teacher, Mrs. JaNiece Jenkins hadn’t saved him from choking in their East Orange Community Charter School classroom.

“I was trying to open the bottle with my hand and I couldn't because the bottle cap was too tight, so I opened it with my mouth and I was squeezing it and it went down my throat,” remembered Stonaker, “I couldn't breathe at all.”

Struggling to breathe and starting to panic, first Robert ran to the sink to try to spit out the cap. When that didn’t work, he ran across the room to Jenkins for help.

“He ran over to me and he's mouthing, but there's no sound coming out and he's pointing to his throat that, you know, he needs help. So I saw that he needed help. I acted on my training, and I performed the Heimlich maneuver. We got the cap out Robert was okay. And I was grateful.”

Watch the video above to watch the tense moment the teacher saved her student’s life.

“I never ever thought that I was going to have to use my first aid training. I'm grateful for that training because you never know,” said Jenkins.

Stonaker’s mom Indra was also grateful Jenkins remembered her training. “You know, she saved a life. So I think she did a great job and we greatly appreciated it,” she said.

Jenkins hopes her actions will inspire others not only to get training but to step up when needed. “You know, this is a perfect example of not knowing, not knowing that you're going to be that person to save a life. We're always thinking that there's somebody more responsible ... there's a nurse,” she said. “But there are also cases where there's not anyone there. If I wasn't certified, this could have gone a whole other way, and thank God that I was able to help him because I was certified. So yes. Get certified pay attention because you never know.”

Comments / 3

Related
essexnewsdaily.com

United Community Corp. pairs community youth with mentors at steak and burger event

NEWARK, NJ — The Weequahic Park Community Center was packed with young men, adults, and lots of burgers and steaks on Thursday night, June 30. United Community Corp.’s Community-Based Violence Interruption Program hosted a steak and burger event as part of its effort to help youths find positive outlets. This specific event paired 20 young men with 20 adult mentors for the evening. The young men were given a steak to eat while the mentor ate a burger.
NEWARK, NJ
NY1

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and former Willowbrook employee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of Willowbrook

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and the co-chair of the Willowbrook Committee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of the infamous Willowbrook State School. Goodman saved her daughter Margaret from the institution and has been fighting ever since. Margaret is now 66 years old and living with dignity. Goodman discusses...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#First Aid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County commissioners honor local NJAC scholarship winners

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of County Commissioners recently honored Jason Fernandez, of Bloomfield; Egypt Pringle, of Belleville; and Victor Lebron and Ashley Sanchez, both of Newark, for being named the Essex County recipients of the 2022 Scholarship Program Award from the New Jersey Association of Counties Foundation.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Sussex County Crash Claims Life Of Passaic Motorcyclist: State Police

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Passaic was killed in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed. Elio Fernandez was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Deckertown Road Turnpike when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway near milepost 4.8 in Montague around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
PASSAIC, NJ
WGAU

Connecticut boy, 15, fatally shot at 13-year-old’s birthday party

FAIRFIELD, Ct. — A 15-year-old Connecticut boy died Saturday night following a birthday party shooting at banquet hall in Fairfield, police confirmed. First responders found the unresponsive boy in the hall just after 10:30 p.m. EDT and began life-saving measures, but he died a short while later at an area hospital, WFSB-TV reported.
CBS New York

Linden Police renew call for help in solving 2012 cold case

LINDEN, N.J. -- There's a renewed call for help in solving a 10-year cold case of an 18-year-old woman who was murdered near her New Jersey home.Police say Amber Duncan-Wilson was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home from Dunkin' Donuts with a friend on July 9, 2012.It happened on Hussa Street in Linden.FLASHBACK (7/10/12): Police: 18-Year-Old Amber Wilson Shot To Death In Apparent Robbery In LindenThe victim was a star student and cheerleader. She died just days after graduating high school.A decade later, police are hoping someone knows something and continue to look for leads.Anyone with information can call the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or online at uctip.org.A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
LINDEN, NJ
Paterson Times

Fair Lawn woman hurt in Paterson shooting

A woman from Fair Lawn was hurt in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 27-year-old, was struck by gunfire at an unknown location in Paterson. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound at around 6 a.m., police said.
PATERSON, NJ
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

529K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy