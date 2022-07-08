ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan announces MD THINK Center of Excellence on Health and Human Services Analytics and Application

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEPH1_0gYjiB8V00

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Center of Excellence on Health and Human Services Analytics and Application within the Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network (MD THINK) platform, Maryland’s innovative, cloud-based data management system.

The launch of the Center of Excellence on Health and Human Services Analytics and Application is the latest development for MD THINK and delivers on the governor’s promise to enhance data analytics to enable state agencies to deliver better service to Marylanders. The purpose of the Center of Excellence is to leverage data from health and human services agencies to drive strategic, data-driven decision-making to improve efficiency and outcomes across state governments.

“In 2017, when I announced the launch of MD THINK, I recognized the need for state agencies to have access to better technology and data to support their business decisions,” said Governor Hogan. “MD THINK is a national model for using a cloud-based data system to improve the delivery of health and human services, and the establishment of the Center of Excellence will take MD THINK to the next level by allowing more robust and sophisticated data analysis to inform business operations.”

To demonstrate the potential of using MD THINK to support analytics, the Data-Informed Overdose Risk Mitigation (DORM) initiative leveraged the platform to complete its latest annual report , which provides overdose risk profiles based on linked public health and public safety data sets. Findings from this year’s report include data showing nearly 69% of people who die from an overdose interacted with a Maryland hospital in the six years preceding their death, and nearly 70% of people who die from overdose are Medicaid-eligible within the year of their death.

Officials say responding to the overdose crisis continues to be a priority for the Hogan-Rutherford Administration and DORM is a critical component of the state’s overall strategy for reducing overdose-related mortality.

“I am pleased to see MD THINK supporting important health priorities, like DORM,” said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. “Findings from last year’s report informed the development of the Statewide Targeted Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act of 2022, a bill our administration sponsored. We are glad to see expanded insights in this year’s report that we hope will continue to drive policy decisions.”

MD THINK is the product of seven years of work by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and other state agencies to develop an innovative design and project plan to modernize the state’s human services technology infrastructure and customer service process. Today, DHS remains the Operator of MD THINK, designated to develop, maintain, and operate the MD THINK platform and business products, applications, data, and services in the portfolio, and also remains home to the MD THINK Strategic Initiatives Office.

A MD THINK Data Council was established by DHS to develop a framework for data collaboration and custodianship across all entities in the state that collect, own, or manage health and human services data.

“Backed by MD THINK’s Master Data Management and Shared Data Repository services, the Data Council has laid the foundation for cross-agency collaboration and provided a guidance framework for overall data management,” said DHS Secretary Lourdes R. Padilla. “Additionally, the MD THINK Data Analytics tools have provided powerful and insightful analysis of applicant data that we have translated into dashboards and metrics that case managers use to manage their work. The result is more streamlined services, increased engagement between state agencies and constituents, and improved workforce allocation and efficiencies, as well as improved service delivery which thereby reduces fraud, waste and abuse, and better forecasting to help the state plan resources, budgets, and time for the foreseeable future and beyond.”

“The establishment of the Center of Excellence is integral to the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) data modernization strategy and our objective to improve overall efficiency and outcomes,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “I am pleased to see how we are leveraging MD THINK to support initiatives like DORM and the possibility of replicating this framework as we modernize our state’s public health data infrastructure.”

Marianne Gibson, former deputy director of the Opioid Operational Command Center, will be joining MD THINK as the Chief of Staff and Chief Business Strategy Officer to lead the Center of Excellence. The next focus of the Center of Excellence will be developing a data use-case focused on addressing the intersection of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), two-generational poverty and overdose risk.

The post Governor Hogan announces MD THINK Center of Excellence on Health and Human Services Analytics and Application appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces More Than $127.6 Million For Broadband Grants

Funding Will Help Provide Broadband Service To 15,000 More Households, Expand Wireless Infrastructure For Maryland Schools and Students. Awards For Local Jurisdictions, Internet Service Providers, Educational, and Community Organizations. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that, through the state’s Connect Maryland initiative, the Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded more...
MARYLAND STATE
Detroit News

More workers without degrees are landing jobs. Will it last?

Troy Groom, of Hyattsville, Md., was browsing social media this spring when he read something that made him perk up: Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced in March that the state government would strip bachelor's degree requirements from thousands of job listings. Groom had left Bowie State University when his first...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Wbaltv.com

Update on early voting for Maryland's primary elections

The primary election is just a few days away, but early voting has already begun. Joining us with more on how things are going thus far is Ruie Lavoie the elections director of Baltimore County. She gives us an update on turnout, benefits and common mistakes people make while early voting.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in MD | Numbers on the rise after holiday weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning, and the latest summary shows recent increases in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate. As of Saturday morning, the positivity rate climbed to 9.58%, an increase of 0.13 in 25 hours. This time last year,...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Bowser signs bill allowing adult DC residents to self-prescribing medical marijuana

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed into law Wednesday an emergency bill allowing residents 21 and older to self-prescribe medical marijuana. Effective immediately, under the new law, residents over 21 no longer need a doctor’s recommendation for a medical marijuana patient card, which was required to enter and make purchases at one of the city’s seven medical marijuana dispensaries.
WASHINGTON, DC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives $22.7 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Health Data#Data Analytics#The Maryland Total Human#Marylanders
fox5dc.com

Maryland sees surge in applications for wear and carry gun permits

Maryland is dealing with an "exponential increase" in applications for wear and carry gun permits, according to State Police. In fact, there’s been such a surge, Maryland’s online licensing portal is having trouble keeping up. The flood of applications stems from the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to new missile integration facility

Northrop Grumman Corp. plans to build a new missile integration facility in West Virginia. The company announced plans last week to build the 113,000-square-foot facility to increase its capacity to deliver weapons to meet warfighter needs. Northrop Grumman Defense Systems said the facility would design missiles quickly and affordably to meet increasing customer demand. The […]
MILITARY
wypr.org

What do Maryland voters think?

Maryland citizens who have made a choice about who they want as their next governor, or person in congress, or any of the scores of other public offices up for election this year, have started voting in the party primary -- either in person or by mail or dropbox. They have until 8 p.m. July 19 to vote.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
fox5dc.com

Thousands of Women's March activists rally in DC in support of abortion rights

WASHINGTON - The Women’s March organization rallying through the nation’s capital Saturday to fight for abortion rights. This, as dozens of states ban the procedure following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thousands of people started their march at Franklin Square Saturday...
PROTESTS
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy