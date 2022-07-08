ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much student loans does your area owe? Search our map.

By Gavin Off
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
Average student loans debt in Charlotte ranges from about $39,000 in parts of west Charlotte to more than $50,000 in neighborhoods just south of uptown. AP File Photo/Mark Lennihan

Average student loan debt in Charlotte range from about $39,000 in parts of west Charlotte to more than $50,000 in neighborhoods just south of uptown.

Search a Charlotte Observer map to see how much student loan debt your area owes.

Charlotte Observer

