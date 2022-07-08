ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the most popular baby names in North Carolina and around the country

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
Picking a name for your baby can be an exciting experience where you consider a number of factors, including how common you want the name to be.

Whether you’re looking to give your little one a name that will blend in or stand out, you can easily check birth records online using the Social Security Administration’s database in order to see how popular any name you have in mind is.

And the database now includes the most popular names from 2021, the most recent year available.

Here are the most popular baby names in North Carolina and the United States and details on how to check any other name’s popularity:

Most popular baby names in North Carolina

The most popular name for girls born in North Carolina in 2021 was also the most popular girl’s name in the U.S., Olivia. More than 530 newborns in the Tar Heel state were given the name last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Ava, Emma, Charlotte and Amelia rounded out the top five for girl’s names in North Carolina. The same names made up the top five in the U.S., but in a different order.

Almost 700 newborn boys were named Liam last year in North Carolina, making it the top name in the state. The rest of the top five for boy’s names was made up of Noah, William, James and Oliver.

The national top five for boy names was also led by Liam, followed by Noah, Oliver, Elijah and James.

Least common baby names

Despite plenty of names given to many children in North Carolina and around the country, the Social Security Administration also notes some that were given to fewer than seven newborns in 2021, including:

  • Aggie
  • Alchemy
  • Epic
  • Louisiana
  • Mama
  • Thanos
  • Zero

How to see how popular your name or baby’s name is

If you want to see how common your name was the year you were born or check to see how a name you have in mind for your own little one is trending, you can get the information from the Social Security Administration.

You can search by year or name at ssa.gov/OACT/babynames.

