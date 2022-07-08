ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Public welcome to Beverly Farm fireworks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you missed some of the larger fireworks displays over the July 4th weekend, there’s one more chance to see one tonight. Beverly Farm in Godfrey invites the public to attend...

advantagenews.com

Jersey County Fair is underway

The 152nd Jersey County Fair is underway with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville at 6pm, followed by the Talent Competition at the Grandstand at 8:15. Jersey County Fair...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Downtown Alton McDonald's now open

Reconstruction on the McDonald’s on Broadway in Alton is complete. The building was a total loss after a fire last June and crews have been working since mid-March to erect the new building, which has a different look both inside and out. The store opened at 6am and a ribbon cutting was held at 10am.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
advantagenews.com

Details announced for Great Godfrey Maze

“The Greatest Show in Godfrey.” That’s the theme for this year’s Great Godfrey Maze, which boasts a circus design. The maze is back this year after last year’s cancellation due to a corn crop that barely grew. The switch was made this year to plant Sunn Hemp.
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Delores Leidner

Delores "Dee" Leidner, 80, died at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital. Born November 7, 1941 in Belle Rive, IL, she was the daughter of Jewell (Finn) Bennette of East Alton and the late Ralph Bennette. Dee was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton and retired as an LPN from Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis. She married Rodney "Rod" Leidner on November 17, 2000 in Bethalto. He survives. Along with her mother and husband, she is survived by her children, Tana Strohmeier (Keith) of Bunker Hill, Teresa Skersick (Perry) of Park Hills, MO, Bruce Wright of Bunker Hill, Michael Wright (Dawn) of Maryland, Melissa Macke (Tony) of Pocahontas, and Susan Matter (Scott) of Belleville, Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers, Charles Head (Wanda) of Peoria, AZ and Gary Head (Chris) of Edwardsville, a sister, Janet Gears (David) of Worden and a sister-in-law, Pat Head of St. Ann, MO. Dee is also survived by her step-siblings, Sherry Sexton of Portland, OR, Jim Bennette (Denise) of St. Louis, MO, Randy Bennette (Becky) of Meadowbrook, and Bobby Bennette (Sharon) of Boston, MA as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Wright, and a brother, Bobby Head. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Fly-In and car show set for Sept. at airport

St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will host two days of activities at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car show this fall. On Saturday, September 24 from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

Partial collapse of Alton building

No one was injured when the rear of a brick building near the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton collapsed over the weekend. Authorities initially feared a homeless man who is reported to have been seen in or near the building may have been inside, but he was not at the time.
ALTON, IL
#Alcohol#Lawn Chair#Beverly Farm
advantagenews.com

Frederick Benz

Frederick Dean Benz, 74, of Brighton, passed away at 2:28 pm on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 17, 1947, in Alton, the son of the late Dean H. and Marguerite (Miller) Benz. Fred graduated from Southwestern High School Class of 1966....
BRIGHTON, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Eva Zeisset

Eva Faye (Cannedy) Zeisset, 92 of East Alton, passed away the morning of Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL. Born July 28, 1929 in South Pekin, IL, she was the daughter of the late Kent and Henrietta (Rapp) Cannedy. She graduated from East Alton-Wood River Community...
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

My Just Desserts owner unresponsive following crash in Jamaica

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness. Lexi Graves is an employee at My...
ALTON, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
advantagenews.com

ACT offering $1,000 sign-on bonus for several jobs

Agency for Community Transit (ACT), the company in charge of hiring and training Madison County Transit (MCT) employees, has announced a $1,000 signing bonus for new employees. Four positions with the company are eligible for the bonus: bus drivers, bus cleaners, diesel mechanics, and bus fuelers. Executive Director for MCT...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Table Rock Lake Boating Accident Kills Teenage Swimmer

TANEY COUNTY, MO – A 15-year old girl died in a boating accident while swimming at Table Rock Lake on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol-Water Patrol Division reports the 15-year old girl from O’Fallon, Missouri and a 16-year old boy from Ballwin, Missouri were swimming at Breezy Point on Table Rock Lake around 4:15 pm when they were hit by a pontoon boat operated by 62-year old O’Fallon resident Christopher Johnson. The boat then struck a rock bluff.
BRANSON, MO
The Telegraph

Golden Corral closed in Alton

ALTON – A sign on the side of the building welcoming back customers was in sharp contrast to the dark interior and locked doors of the Alton Golden Corral. A sign taped to the door said the restaurant would be closed for four months. No reason was given, but the note said customers’ business was appreciated “and we hope to see you when we reopen again.”
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Reduced adoption fees at Highland, Edwardsville shelters

HIGHLAND — Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less July 11-31 at two area shelters. Metro East Humane Society will participate at the Edwardsville shelter at 8495 Illinois 143 and the Highland shelter at 510 W Monroe, offering $25 adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
nextstl.com

July 12, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is July 12th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Sign up for free property fraud alerts

The Madison County Recorder’s Office is offering a free fraud alert service to county residents. After noticing an uptick across the region in property fraud where scammers were filing bogus paperwork, the office wanted to help notify the public, especially seniors, of any activity on their property through the county offices.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

