Final Dodge Hellcat Could Get Ethanol Power, Ferrari Reveals World's Thinnest Watch, VW Reveals Amarok Truck, Kanye West Concept Car, And SEMA 2022 To Focus On EVs: Cold Start

By Sebastian Cenizo
 3 days ago
Good morning, welcome to the weekend, and thanks for tuning in to Cold Start, your daily roundup of the most important news stories from the day before. It's been an interesting 24 hours in the world of automotive news, with plenty of noteworthy developments. We start with an exciting...

8 Cars That Simply Refuse To Die

Sooner or later, a car will become too expensive to maintain and head off to the great scrap heap in the sky. To oversimplify, that will be when the car has lost enough value that fixing or replacing a worn-out engine or transmission costs more than simply replacing it with an equivalent car or a newer one with fewer miles. With modern cars, you can expect them to go around 200,000 miles or more before the engine is too worn to go on - longer than the vast majority of cars from the final decades of the last century. There are variables, though. If you don't maintain a car with regular fluid changes, the engine's life will be shorter. Fresh oil is an engine and transmission's best friend, and fresh coolant is a cooling system's best friend. However, not all cars are built equally, and some just never seem to die unless rust gets them. Once in a while, you'll see a car from another time on the road and wonder how the hell it has lasted so long. Chances are, the next one you see like that will be one of these models.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
Kanye West
Richard Mille
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
#Ethanol#Vehicles#Cold Start#Sema
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Volkswagen
Cars
Ferrari
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in July 2022

Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
BICYCLES
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford F-350 Cost?

The 2022 Ford F-350 is a massive pickup truck that’s so versatile it’s easy to see why it’s a popular part of the Ford truck lineup. It’s Ford’s truck built for work as well as play and it’s loaded with features that make it an attractive larger option than its F-150 and F-250 siblings. Here’s how much you’ll pay for the 2022 Ford F-350 and what that price includes.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
