Charlotte, NC

Charlotte foodies can now receive Grubhub deliveries for a year. Here’s how

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Amazon and a popular food delivery platform announced a collaboration that will allow Amazon Prime members to receive free deliveries from participating restaurants.

Starting this week, Amazon Prime subscribers can sign up for one free year of Grubhub+, the platform’s premium subscription service that comes with unlimited no-cost delivery fees on food orders.

According to Grubhub’s site , there are more than 2,300 Charlotte restaurants that offer food delivery through the platform.

More convenience, less cost through Amazon Prime

A study included in a press release revealed that 64% of millennials say having food delivered or picked up for takeout is “essential to the way they live.”

The deal aims to boost subscription numbers for Grubhub as Amazon attempts to keep existing Prime members around amid an increase in membership costs. As part of the collaboration, Amazon can take a 2% stake in Grubhub which could potentially rise to 15%.

“Both Grubhub and Amazon have transformed people’s lives by providing them with unprecedented choice and convenience,” Ariella Kurshan, senior vice president of growth for Grubhub, said in a statement. “With the new Grubhub and Amazon offering, Prime members now can enjoy free delivery from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country, when they sign up for a year of free Grubhub+.”

If you’re a Prime member here’s what you need to know about activating your free Grubhub+ subscription is simple:

How to activate your GrubHub+ subscription

First, you’ll need to visit the Amazon x Grubhub webpage where you’ll find a link to “Activate free Grubhub+.” You then will either sign in to an existing Grubhub account or create a new one. After you complete that step, agree to the terms and conditions and authorize Prime to access your Grubhub account.

You’re still eligible if you already have GrubHub+

If you’re already paying for Grubhub+, you’re eligible for a year of free deliveries, too. With the exception of Grubhub Campus and Corporate, Grubhub+ members just need to connect their existing Prime and Grubhub accounts to start receiving benefits. According to Amazon’s FAQ page, your one free year of Grubhub+ will begin at the start of your next billing cycle.

What happens after the one free year is up?

When the free year of Grubhub+ ends, customers will be charged the standard $9.99 a month for their Grubhub membership. However, existing customers can still cancel at any time before or after the subscription is up by contacting Grubhub customer support or deactivating their membership through Grubhub account settings.

Charlotte, NC
