ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets’ summer league is here. Why it’s important and what to watch for in Las Vegas

By Roderick Boone
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiGXd_0gYjgd9n00

If Jordan Surenkamp is not a master at juggling, he’s about to be.

Surenkamp is serving as the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league coach and has more than one task on his plate as he guides them in action in Las Vegas, which tips off at 6 p.m. Friday against Indiana. Since their new coach Steve Clifford just jumped on board two weeks ago, Surenkamp and the rest of the summer league staff are at the forefront of the transition.

The Hornets have altered a variety of previous specifics, creating a curve for everyone.

“It’s going to be a lot of different things,” said Surenkamp, who also coaches the G League’s Greensboro Swarm. “With coach Clifford coming in, there is a little bit of a new system that we are going to have to figure out. There is new terminology and there is a lot of growth that is going to happen at that level as well.

“So it’s really balancing the line between learning and developing, and also seeing who’s going to be ready and who’s going to be able to help this year between Charlotte and Greensboro.”

Here are five things to watch for in Las Vegas:

CAN KAI JONES TAKE A LEAP?

Kai Jones burst onto the scene last August with his highlight-reel dunks. Summer league was abuzz with his leaping ability and how he oozed with talent.

Jones’ rookie season was all about development, though, and the 21-year-old jockeyed between suiting up for the Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets. If he is going to crack the rotation and elbow his way into playing major minutes in 2022-23, a good showing in what should be extensive on-court time for him over this next week would be a solid step in the right direction toward that happening.

ON THE MARK?

Upgrading the center position stood among the top chores for the Hornets heading into the offseason and they think they did when they selected Mark Williams No. 15 overall in the draft last month.

Williams towers at 7-foot-1, and factoring in his 7-6 wingspan should make him an excellent rim protector at the next level. Like most rookies, it will take some time for him to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game as well as the length of the season.

Surenkamp said Williams had that deer-in-the-headlights look on his first day of minicamp, but quickly ramped up and displayed rapid improvement as he picks up exactly what the coaching staff wants him to do.

IS JT THOR READY FOR HIS CLOSEUP?

JT Thor has been one of the most frequent faces at the Novant Health Training Center since season’s end.

Understanding this is a huge summer for his potential growth, Thor apparently isn’t taking it lightly and is putting in the work. He can be a versatile piece for the Hornets in his second season and the games in Las Vegas should play a role in him gaining more confidence in his abilities.

Thor said earlier in the week that he feels like a veteran compared to his first summer league sessions. He’ll get a chance to prove it over the next week.

WILL THERE BE GELO?

When the team’s official roster was released last week, LiAngelo Ball’s name was among the ones that stood out. Intrigue immediately began on social media, wondering how much playing time the older brother of Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball would receive in the desert.

But LiAngelo Ball’s mini camp leading into this weekend’s action got derailed.

Ball is in the league’s health and safety protocols, forcing him to miss practice prior to their initial game. Once he’s cleared to return, he still has to get back into playing shape.

Either way, here’s a guess there will again be more chants from the crowd expressing their desire to see the 23-year-old in action, just like there was last year.

WHO WILL SURPRISE MOST?

There are a few other players to keep an eye on when they hit the court.

Bryce McGowens and University of North Carolina product Brady Manek are two of them. McGowens was selected in the second round last month and the Hornets liked the South Carolina native so much they traded up to select him.

Having spent only one season at Nebraska, McGowens is raw and his game needs polishing. But the Hornets have fared well with their second-rounders over the past four years — like Devonte’ Graham, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels — and McGowens projects as a nice potential wing at 6-7.

Speaking of second-rounders, Scottie Lewis won’t get an opportunity to show what he can do. Lewis had surgery on Thursday to repair a fractured lower left leg suffered in practice and is out indefinitely. It’s a tough blow for Lewis, who was on a two-way contract this past season and spent most of his time with the Swarm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes Opinion On Paolo Banchero Very Clear

Draymond Green is a big fan of rookie Paolo Banchero. Green has been tuning in to some of the NBA Summer League games and tweeted that Banchero has winning ways. "Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways…," Green tweeted.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Las Vegas, NV
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
State
Nebraska State
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Gary Moeller, former Michigan and Lions coach, dies at 81

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Gary Moeller, who succeeded Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s coach and later worked in the NFL, including a stint as interim coach of the Detroit Lions, died Monday. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. Moeller was promoted from offensive coordinator to lead the Wolverines’ program in 1990. The two-time Big Ten coach of the year won a conference championship in each of his first three years and was 44-13-3 with four bowl victories over five seasons. He resigned in May 1995, less than a week after he was arrested on charges stemming from a drunken outburst at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Kai Jones
Person
Scottie Lewis
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Liangelo Ball
Charlotte Observer

These are the most popular baby names in North Carolina and around the country

Picking a name for your baby can be an exciting experience where you consider a number of factors, including how common you want the name to be. Whether you’re looking to give your little one a name that will blend in or stand out, you can easily check birth records online using the Social Security Administration’s database in order to see how popular any name you have in mind is.
RELATIONSHIPS
Charlotte Observer

Baker Mayfield and the biggest trades in Carolina Panthers history

The Carolina Panthers made their move for a quarterback Wednesday when they picked up Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick, will compete with Sam Darnold for the team’s starting job. He holds a unique place in Panthers history as a trade acquisition for a team that hasn’t made too many high-profile exchanges with other NFL franchises.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets#The G League
Charlotte Observer

Republicans on the Supreme Court are ‘originalist’ until they don’t want to be

The Republican majority of the U.S. Supreme Court tells us they are “originalists” — interpreting the U.S. Constitution based on what it meant as originally written. Justice Clarence Thomas’ new, dramatically expansive gun rights opinion, he explains, is “rooted in the text of the Constitution, as informed by history.” It allows regulation only “when justified by our historical traditions.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NBA G League
Charlotte Observer

A 1920s-style cocktail bar is coming to Ballantyne

Get ready to travel back in time at Fiore, a 1920s-style cocktail bar opening in July and serving tapas, entrees, craft cocktails and a collection of diverse foods. Owners Dean White and Sharon Conklin partnered together to create Fiore, which they call a “full-on adult lounge.” They’re seeking an older, more sophisticated clientele who are no longer interested in the nightclub scene but still want to go out and have fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
7K+
Followers
503
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy