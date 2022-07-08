ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

June was warm and dry in Illinois

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a warm and dry start to summer in Illinois. Last month was the...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Gas Prices Declining in Illinois

Gas prices continue to drop across the state as the latest gas report shows prices at the pump are down 14 cents over the past week. Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan provides an update. “We have seen prices now falling the last three weeks. In the...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID cases rising in Illinois

(WTVO) — COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February. The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April. At least 149 of the latest patients are in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Improved Illinois Bike Maps Blaze New Trail

Convenient resource to plan trips, showcase state’s vast bike network. The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the release of the new-and-improved Illinois Official Bike Maps, a free and convenient resource showcasing the state’s vast bicycle network of trails, paths and streets. Maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts include new features and designs that make them easier to understand, while including more information on noteworthy stops and attractions easily accessible by bike.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Showers and storms likely Friday across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - A fantastic weekend is on the way, but Central Illinois will deal with another stormy day first. Much-needed rain is falling across the area, but it's too much in some hometowns. Thunderstorms brought one to three inches Thursday and torrential rains were falling across parts of Central...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Ford
wmay.com

Study: Exodus from Illinois increases slightly during the pandemic

(The Center Square) – A review of migration data to show how the pandemic has affected population shifts shows the number of people moving out of Illinois increased slightly once the pandemic began. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago analysis of United Van Lines statistics shows 64.7% of moves...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

2 area parks to receive portion of $30.3M state grants

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two local parks - one in Tazewell and the other in McLean County - are some of the 87 parks around the state receiving $30.3 million in grants for various projects. $400,000 is going to phase 3 spray pad and amphitheater for the East Peoria...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Adrenaline Seekers Will Want to Try These Illinois Attractions

If hiking and bike riding are a bit too "safe" for you and you're looking for more of an adrenaline rush you might want to try these Illinois attractions. I have always wanted to try zip lining and found the perfect place if you are looking to. Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour has one of the longest zip lines in the state. A total of eight different zip lines, eleven platforms in high trees, and three aerial bridges are a few of the thrill-seeking adventures you will find here.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pig goes hog wild at Illinois high school

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WTVO) — The newest student at a Southern Illinois school is a real pig. This little piggy ran hog wild through the Mt. Vernon Township High School on Thursday. It took up residence on the grounds and evaded all attempts to pen it in. Even animal control was unable to bring home […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WCIA

Destination Illinois: Welcome to Amish Country

ARCOLA & ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you think of Amish country, you often think about a slower and more peaceful pace to life. The care and craftsmanship that go into Amish crafts, furniture, and of course the food, is of a higher level of quality. You also have to look out for the occasional horse and buggy out on the road. Douglas county, specifically Arthur, is where the hub of activities are. You have the famous Yoder’s Kitchen (more on that in a minute!), crafts, and antiques, but in Central Illinois, you can also add camels, zebras, and even dinosaurs to that list too!
ARTHUR, IL
101wkqx.com

THIS is how much money is required to be happy in Illinois

According to a survey done by Purdue, you need around $99,015 a year to be ‘happy’ living in Illinois. That’s considered the minimum for a satiated life. For JUST ’emotional well-being’ it’s much lower at $56,000. Her we are compared to other states…. Indiana:...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy