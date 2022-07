LINVILLE, N.C. — A van plowed into a crowd of runners Thursday night at the start of The Bear race in Linville, troopers with the Highway Patrol said. A runner, later identified as 72-year-old Julie Holderness, of Winston-Salem, died, troopers said. Three other runners were seriously hurt. Their identities have not been released.

LINVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO