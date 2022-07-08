ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old who killed Detroit officer has long history with the law

By Peter Maxwell
 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — The 19-year-old teen who shot and killed Detroit officer Loren Courts has been identified as Ehmani Davis.

Davis has a long history with the law and was set to appear in court this week on a disturbing the peace charge.

Davis shot Courts using a Draco pistol and surveillance video from the church across the street show shots being fired into Joy Road from the second-story apartment he lived in.

At 7:40 pm Officer Courts is shot from inside his car.

"We're all heartbroken. We're crushed. This is a tragic situation that should not have happened and did not have to happen," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Davis' run-ins with the law go beyond the city of Detroit and extend to other cities like Eastpointe.

7 Action News learned that in January of 2021, Davis was given a year of probation on a firearm possession charge. In 2020, he was charged with driving illegally, and most recently, prosecutors in Macomb County were reviewing a warrant with multiple counts that involved him shooting into a crowd on June 9 with a 9mm Glock handgun.

Chief White has made it clear that he wants all types of assault weapons banned.

"It's not a hunting rifle," he said.

The Chief is calling this incident an ambush and suicide by cop.

Comments / 37

El24
3d ago

The courts should be liable for the death of the police officer. That’s the problem the courts give a slap on the hand instead of locking them up. Shame on the courts

Reply(1)
25
Michael
3d ago

The courts failed again. They decry guns guns guns, but do nothing on weapons charges!

Reply(2)
23
Lashond Morrison
2d ago

This truly breaks my heart. if only this young man had someone to take a moment. May God lay his healing hands upon the family of the slain officer and his family, please give them the strength and perseverance to get through this difficult time. 🙏

Reply
4

