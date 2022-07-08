Sacaton Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Helping Dispose of Body Illustrative photo

PHOENIX, Ariz. –Jordan Gene Hoover, 35, of Sacaton, Arizona, an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community, was sentenced on Wednesday by United States District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to 7.5 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on August 23, 2017, Gabriel Quinn Enos shot the victim in the face with a shotgun, killing him. After Enos shot the victim,

Hoover helped dispose of the victim’s body by throwing the body over a bridge and hiding the victim’s body within the terrain below. Enos was previously sentenced to 15 years for Voluntary Manslaughter. Hoover pleaded guilty to Accessory After the Fact on February 11, 2021.

The FBI and Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.