Watertown, TN

Watertown set for a day full of jazz

By LAURIE EVERETT The Wilson Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the sax thrill the air as the 2022 Watertown Jazz Fest fills the town’s square on Saturday, July 16 with a day of swaying, swinging and-old time jazz. The first of nine bands playing one-hour sets will begin at 1 p.m. One of those bands is the Jazz Alliance Group...

