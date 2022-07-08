ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for July 8 – 10

By Sam Flemming
 3 days ago
Soupbelly brings her Chinese dumplings, noodles, and rice dishes to Peachtree Road Farmer’s Market in Buckhead for the first time on Saturday including this Naw Mai Fan aka Cantonese Sticky Rice .

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 111 (and counting) underground dining events. For the more info and updates, follow us on Instagram.

Summer festivals and other events continue to generate gaggles of pop-up chefs. First up are a couple of Food Truck Fridays in Duluth and in Virginia Highland.. Lots of trucks to choose from at each event, but for Duluth we recommend checking out @azucar_cuban_cafe truck as a preview to their brick and mortar opening in Sandy Springs soon. And in VaHi, you may want to try @bigmiketacos who doesn’t get to those parts often.

On Saturday morning, @littlecottagebrewery in Avondale Estates hosts the Summer Mercado featuring @humocuisine with Latin American and @threelolasbakeshop with Filipino sweets. @gorditasatl had planned to be serving, but is sidelined at the moment and so they report that they’ll be there greeting you with their smile.

Also on Saturday morning, while not quite a gathering of pop-ups, it is noteworthy for Buckheadians that @soupbelly_atl will be at @ptreefarmersmkt with her Chinese dumplings, noodles and rice. Some pre-orders are available.

And yet another Saturday morning start is the Sun Market in Decatur featuring lots of chefs like @jackalopeatl who will be using local produce to create some Asian fusion at accessible prices.

@kamayan_atl on BuHi will be having a Silog turo-turo which will feature garlic rice plus any protein you want in a sort of cafeteria style setting. The turo-turo is on Saturday, while on Sunday Kamayan hosts a Tiangge Market pop-up & ‘Siopao Sunday’ with @baolicious.atl serving up lots of unique flavors of Filipino steamed buns.

Finally on Sunday, @eventidebrewing in Grant Park is hosting a Big Asian Brunch with lots o’ Asian chefs including @adobo.atl (Filipino-American), @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American), @seoulchikinatl (Korean street food), @tko_thekorean1 (Korean comfort food) and @leftielees (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches). This is an impressive group to have all in one spot….very impressive. Many of the chefs are taking pre-orders (check out links in their bios) using @hotplate (our favorite ordering system for pop-ups) which we would recommend if you can.

The deets for the 111+ underground events this weekend can be found on our event calendar. Links to our picks are below.

Enjoy!

FRIDAY

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Virginia Highland District

6:00pm – 9:00pm | Duluth Town Green

SATURDAY

Buckhead: Soup Belly (dumplings)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

10:00am – 2:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

11:00am – 2:00pm | Sun Market

Buhi: Kamayan Silog Turo-turo pop up (Filipino)

11:30am – 3:30pm | Kamayan ATL

SUNDAY

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Eventide Brewing

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

