Behind bars — Victorian style

In the past year, Ohio’s legislature has produced a litany of legislation whose purpose is to inflict pain upon the state’s minority communities. HB 327 focuses on race, stating any discussion of “divisive concepts”- like the role of white supremacy in American history- would lead to the school district having its funding withheld by the Department of Education.HB 616 prioritizes gender identity and sexual orientation, saying no school can “teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarden- 3rd, and if a teacher is discovered doing so in grades 4-12, an individual “may file a complaint against a teacher, school administrator, or school district superintendent”, causing the district to lose funding, and teachers to lose their teaching license.HB 454 would ban gender affirming medical care for trans teens, endangering the very children the law’s sponsors allegedly hope to protect. And HB 151 threatens the trans community once again, banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

