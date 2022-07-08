ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Behind bars — Victorian style

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Let us paint a picture of this crime question. Its stark nakedness should halt every passerby. It will reveal a cancerous octopus that threatens his own and the country’s welfare.”. — Joseph Perkins Byers. “America’s Crime Cradles”. “Hayes again attacked the county jails as the most defective...

www.delgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Postcard from Ohio: Semiconductor blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inflation, guns and abortion are shaping midterms races everywhere. But in Ohio, a more niche concern — Congress' stalled China competition bill and its $52 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry — has grabbed candidates' attention even as voters are still figuring out why they should care.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus bishop: Paulist priests asked for separation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new bishop of the Columbus Catholic diocese is getting backlash and angry criticism over one of his first major decisions: to remove the Paulist priests from their position of leadership at St. Thomas More Newman Center on the Ohio State University campus. Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed May 31, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Woman charged with trespassing during Ohio statehouse protest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly chaining herself to a staircase railing during a protest at the Ohio Statehouse. Erin Woods, 33, was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on the statehouse grounds during a protest at approximately 1:33 p.m. A section of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company that manufactures lenses for vision improvement is laying off 38 people at its facility in the Lockbourne village. VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr Road, will shed the employees primarily in October this year. Breaking the layoffs down, 31 optical technicians will go on Oct. 21, and administrators and supervisors will leave on Jan. 23.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
Delaware County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Toledo, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Unchain Justice, protesting against Bills 616, 327, 454, and 151

In the past year, Ohio’s legislature has produced a litany of legislation whose purpose is to inflict pain upon the state’s minority communities. HB 327 focuses on race, stating any discussion of “divisive concepts”- like the role of white supremacy in American history- would lead to the school district having its funding withheld by the Department of Education.HB 616 prioritizes gender identity and sexual orientation, saying no school can “teach, use, or provide any curriculum or instructional materials on sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarden- 3rd, and if a teacher is discovered doing so in grades 4-12, an individual “may file a complaint against a teacher, school administrator, or school district superintendent”, causing the district to lose funding, and teachers to lose their teaching license.HB 454 would ban gender affirming medical care for trans teens, endangering the very children the law’s sponsors allegedly hope to protect. And HB 151 threatens the trans community once again, banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Top Stories

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday.The 2022 fes... With rising inflation costs continuing to create a financial strain on families everywhere, one local official is offering up a proposal to provide re...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rutherford B. Hayes
NBC4 Columbus

Car collides with Bistro in downtown Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car collided into a Bistro located in downtown Columbus overnight Monday after a crash, according to Columbus police. Police say the crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. when two cars hit each other in the 100 block of N. High Street, with one car ending up hitting the Haveli Indian Bistro.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Car slams into downtown Columbus restaurant in overnight crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A downtown Columbus restaurant is damaged after a car slammed into the building early Monday morning. Two cars crashed at the intersection of East Spring Street and North High Street around 3:10 a.m., according to Columbus police. One vehicle involved in the crash hit the front...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Victorian#Ohio House#The White House#Auth
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
myfox28columbus.com

Central Ohio businesses are hiring; competition growing for workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite rising prices for food, fuel, and just about everything else, lots of central Ohio businesses are still hiring. About 372,000 jobs were added in the United States last month, which is more than most expected. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% nationally for the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Registration open for school supplies

Registration is now open for this year’s Supplies for Scholars event taking place at various sites throughout the county from July 28 to Aug. 5. The Supplies for Scholars event has been hosted by The United Way of Delaware County since 2013 and allows county families to visit Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St. in Delaware, to receive a backpack and other free school supplies. This year’s event will he held at Willis on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy