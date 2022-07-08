ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory continues as rain chances go up!

By Nicole Phillips
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The heat advisory continues today with heat index values ranging from 105+, high temperatures will be slightly cooler this afternoon due to an increase of showers and storms.

A few stray showers may form by midday then becoming scattered during the afternoon and evening. The increase of showers today will likely keep a few spots cooler compared to others but that is if your location receives any rain.


A shift in the pattern will happen this weekend as a cold front slides through the News 3 viewing area. This front will bring scattered showers and storms by Saturday afternoon and also on Sunday. Slightly cooler but not much on Sunday and early next week. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s through the rest of next week.

