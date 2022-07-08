ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Republican Hatefest: Not all local business owners support the RNC coming to Milwaukee

By Wisconsin Examiner
Cover picture for the articleIn recent weeks, a number of community organizations including Voces de la Frontera, SEIU, and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC) that have come out in opposition to the Republican National Committee choosing Milwaukee for its convention in 2024. The argument from many tourism, hospitality, and other industry groups...

Ken Henzler
3d ago

Not a local businesses would welcome a Democrat convention so what’s your biased point? Just because YOU the “ journalist “ ( LOL) don’t like republicans you’re bound to find SOMEONE who agrees with you

24
Mickey Sanfilippo
3d ago

To Becky Cooper RNC Your headlines a republican hatefest WOW! I know a big number of downtown business people that are democrats and Republicans are pumped up about the RNC Coming here every good business person would think this way we all missed out on the DNC Two years ago it is a huge opportunity for the economy here in Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. I kind of think that you write within your colors not realizing how that would affect the economy it would bring here. Your news media outlet and all other outlets in the news should not be on one side or the other it’s not working out well here for us it’s dividing us so maybe next time you write an article double check yourself read it three or four times before you submit it the narrative is definitely in this article that headline says it all by the way I am a Democrat not a very proud one at this time.

20
Drew
3d ago

So they cited 1 person complaining about 2 politicians from other states and then a generalized position against Trump. WOW!!! Hatefest! They need to get over it. If anything violent happens I’d go straight to them for inciting a riot . I think they’re trying to set the groundwork now.

themadent.com

State Must Do More Now to Help Families Afford Housing

A recently released study documented that average metro Milwaukee rents have risen by 18% from May 2021 to May 2022. The average rent rose from $950 to $1,124 over that period. That’s a rent increase of $174 a month, making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX6 investigation has school leaders pointing fingers

HARTFORD, Wis. - Some parents and teachers in Hartford are calling on school leaders to step down after a FOX6 Investigation tracked pandemic relief funds to the superintendent's house. On June 28, in its first public meeting since our investigation, the Hartford Joint 1 School Board set up shop in...
HARTFORD, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Beware of Republicans who say, 'Nothing to see here'

As we celebrate America's independence this week, I'm wondering if Waukesha County Executive and state Republican Party Chair Paul Farrow is reconsidering his dismissiveness over the news several months ago that 10 of his key associates tried to pass themselves off as Wisconsin Electoral College voters. Farrow's response was, in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Knezelism of the Week: July 11

Sherrill Knezel is a K-12 Art Educator, Illustrator, and Graphic Recorder in Wauwatosa. She believes in connection, compassion, curiosity and courage. www.meaningfulmarks.net.
WAUWATOSA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee's mayor says city can't afford to fund a gun buyback program

MILWAUKEE — Following the mass shooting at theJuly 4th Highland Park parade, Wisconsin leaders are looking into ways to curb gun violence. Police said the suspected shooter in the Highland Park attack, Robert E. Crimo III, contemplated carrying out another attack in Madison after his initial shooting. Dane County...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kevin Nicholson suspends campaign for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kevin Nicholson said he's suspending his campaign for Wisconsin governor. Nicholson, a Marine veteran and Waukesha County business owner, announced the news in a statement Tuesday afternoon, July 5. Nicholson said, in part, "It has become clear to me and my team the only path...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WERC Prohibits Collective Bargaining Over Workplace Health Plans

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.
WISCONSIN STATE

